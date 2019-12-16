'Radiant' icon of French New Wave cinema Karina dies aged 79

The French New Wave star became an icon of the cinema in the 1960s and was the muse of director Jean-Luc Godard.

Danish-born Karina died of cancer on Saturday.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester tweeted: "Anna Karina radiated, she magnetised the entire world.

"French cinema has lost one of its legends."

Karina made seven films with Godard, her partner at the time, including the 1961 'Une Femme Est Une Femme' (A Woman is a Woman), in which she played a femme fatale.

Karina captured film-goers with her large blue eyes and acting and singing talents.

The French New Wave broke with traditional cinematic conventions to create a fresh approach to making movies, in keeping with the free-spirited times.

Irish Independent