Quentin Tarantino reportedly set to announce final film: ‘The Movie Critic’

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly getting ready to direct his final feature film.

The director has long said that he would retire after his 10th movie and retire by the time he turns 60 (which will be this year).

Citing sources, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the director has written a script titled The Movie Critic and is preparing to start production this autumn.

The trade publication notes that logline details about the project are being kept top secret, but that the story is “set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its centre”.

THR points out that the subject of the film could well be Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker film critic who magazine from 1968 to 1991.

Tarantino voiced his approbation for Kael in the past and recently published a Kael-inspired book of essays titled Cinema Speculation.

In 2021, the Pulp Fiction director insisted that he would retire after his next film.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he told Bill Maher.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that.

“At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career.”

Tarantino, who lives in Israel with his wife Daniella Pick and their three-year-old son, Leo, said he’d given it “everything I have, every single solitary thing I have”.

In the same interview, he said he had considered remaking his 1992 crime thriller Reservoir Dogs but: “I won’t do it, internet. But I considered it.”