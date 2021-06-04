| 10.7°C Dublin

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 shuts down in UK following positive Covid tests

Production on the latest Mission: Impossible film in the UK has been halted for two weeks following positive Covid-19 tests, studio Paramount said.

The blockbuster action sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will resume shooting on June 14, according to the studio.

It was unclear how many people tested positive.

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, Paramount said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing.

“We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.

In April pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film.

And Cruise, 58, filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.

The masked action hero – who is reprising his role as agent Ethan Hunt – waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway.

Production of Mission: Impossible 7 has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was scheduled to begin in Italy in February 2020 but production was halted as coronavirus cases rose in the country.

After a delay, filming restarted at locations including Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

In December, Cruise was reportedly recording warning staff on the film they would be fired if they broke on-set coronavirus rules.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also starring Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, is set for release in May 2022.

