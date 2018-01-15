Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting the Lifetime TV movie treatment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting their own Lifetime TV movie treatment.
The US cable network loves to cash in on the British royal family, although we're not sure how the royal family feel about their previous films, The Murder of Princess Diana, and William & Kate: The Movie.
Deadline reports that the film will be titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story and will do exactly what it says on the tin, charting their romance from the time they were introduced to each other by friends to their secretive initial courtship and their engagement.
Meghan was an actress on popular show Suits and has already been married and those aspects of her life will also reportedly be explored.
Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November and they are set to wed on May 19 so the air date is expected to be prior to then.
Casting is currently underway and Menhaj Huda will direct.
