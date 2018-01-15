Entertainment Movie News

Monday 15 January 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting the Lifetime TV movie treatment

Windsor is ready to cash in on the star quality of Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle. Photo: REUTERS
Windsor is ready to cash in on the star quality of Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle. Photo: REUTERS
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting their own Lifetime TV movie treatment.

The US cable network loves to cash in on the British royal family, although we're not sure how the royal family feel about their previous films, The Murder of Princess Diana, and William & Kate: The Movie.

Deadline reports that the film will be titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story and will do exactly what it says on the tin, charting their romance from the time they were introduced to each other by friends to their secretive initial courtship and their engagement.

Meghan was an actress on popular show Suits and has already been married and those aspects of her life will also reportedly be explored.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM on January 9, 2018 in London, England. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM on January 9, 2018 in London, England. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November and they are set to wed on May 19 so the air date is expected to be prior to then.

Casting is currently underway and Menhaj Huda will direct. 

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment