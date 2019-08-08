Pierce Brosnan has been cast as Will Ferrell's father in Ferrell's Eurovision comedy movie for Netflix.

Pierce Brosnan to play 'most handsome man in Iceland' in Will Ferrell's Eurovision film for Netflix

The 66-year-old Navan actor will play Erik Erickssong, the father of Icelandic musician Lars Ericksson, and 'the most handsome man in Iceland'.

Ferrell (52) will be also be joined on screen by Rachel McAdams who will play fellow aspiring musician Sigrit Ericksdottir.

According to Netflix's synopsis, when they are "given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

Will Ferrell (centre) with Ireland's dancer Kevin O'Dwyer, and backing singers Janet Grogan and Remy Anna on Eurovision blue carpet

Will Ferrell was spotted hanging out at Eurovision in Lisbon in May last year and he revealed that he has been a big fan of the competition since his Swedish wife introduced him to it back in 1999.

Ferrell recently produced another Netflix film, Ibizia, which stars Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson and Richard Madden.

Eurovision is directed by Wedding Crashers helmer David Dobkin and is written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, with Adam McKay executive producing.

The film is currently in production in the UK and Iceland but a release date has not yet been announced.

Online Editors