Pierce Brosnan happy to be ‘the first superhero from Navan’ in new movie with The Rock

Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate and Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Pierce Brosnan is set to become “the first superhero from Navan” in his new movie Black Adam with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Bond star reminisced over his hometown with 104FM, telling listeners that “Navan is deep in my heart.”

"On the banks of the Boyne I was born there across from the town.

"My grandfather – god bless him – built a lovely bungalow and that was my home, I don't know if it’s still there...”

The Irish icon, now living in California, got sentimental when 104FM’s Crossy told him his childhood spot is still standing and plans to come back and visit.

"I’m going to go back there,” he said, revealing he is soon set to start filming nearby.

The star was keen to send “love to Navan” while chatting about the new movie.

Brosnan shared how much he loved filming as superhero Dr Fate and laughed at becoming “the first superhero from Navan.”

The former Bond broke the news to 104FM listeners that his superhero suit, however, was “completely computer-generated.”

“Sorry to burst the bubble,” he said.

The newly-minted Navan superhero revealed what it was like to star alongside The Rock who he said was “very gracious” and very dedicated to his strict diet.

Brosnan admitted he would often just sit in a chair on set eating polo mints while co-star The Rock was filming his scenes.

The new movie launches The Rock as Black Adam, a super villain who must be controlled by heroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

It is the first time the former Bond has ventured into the world of superheroes, but is set to return to his Irish roots for a new film shoot “soon.”

The star now lives in California with his wife of 20 years Keely Shaye Smith and two of his sons Dylan and Paris.

Brosnan has been married twice and has five children. He adopted the two children of his first wife Cassandra Harris before her death at age 43 following an ovarian cancer diagnosis. They had one other son, Sean together.

His adoptive daughter Charlotte also died of ovarian cancer in 2013.

He remarried Keely Shaye Smith two decades ago, the couple share two sons: Dylan and Paris.