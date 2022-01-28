Peter Coonan on his new Celtic thriller Doineann – and why he owes a lot to Love/Hate’s Fran

Among his many other talents, Peter Coonan is a gaelgoir. In 2018, he played an Ulster priest with republican tendencies in Tom Collins’ period drama Penance, and he was among the cast of the highly acclaimed 2020 Irish language Famine saga Arracht. Now comes Doineann, a moody crime thriller set on a storm-tossed Atlantic island.

Coonan plays Tomás, your archetypal cocky Dubliner, who has moved to a remote island with his wife and young child, and won few friends with his high-handed attitudes. He has nobody to turn to, then, when his wife and child inexplicably go missing and must depend on the slow and steady tactics of the island’s only police officer, Labhaoise (Bríd Brennan).

It’s an atmospheric piece of work, a Celtic noir if you will, full of twists, turns and potential plot-spoilers. Suffice to say that in Tomás, Coonan has found another of those tricky and unpredictable characters he’s come to specialise in playing.

“Yeah well, that grey area is the most interesting to play,” he tells me. “Tomás is an investigative journalist, and his wife has been suffering from postpartum depression, and finding it hard to cope. And then when she and the child disappear, he has to put his trust in this ageing policewoman, and I suppose the story becomes a kind of a power struggle between these two characters.”

Whatever else is going on in his life, Tomás’s panic when he realises his child is gone is all too real. In creating these scenes, Coonan had some real-life experience to draw on.

“I remember I had a moment in the house with my youngest child. I was upstairs grabbing something from the washing or whatever, and when I came downstairs a minute later, and looked out the back garden, and looked in the living room, I couldn’t see her. She had found a blind spot in the garden, as it turned out, but for that 30 seconds, which felt like an eternity, my heart was beating, I couldn’t breathe, there was an emptiness, a hollow feeling within me. It’s not something you want to replay in your life, but as an actor you get a chance to do these things, and you have to replay those moments.”

Playing Tomás, he says, was “an examination of ego, I suppose. And he’s a middle-class, middle-of-the-road professional kind of guy as well, and that was a kind of character I haven’t really played before, so that was interesting. This guy thinks he has all the answers, but his ego keeps getting in the way.”

Tomás’s character is in sharp contrast to Labhaoise, a still and watchful woman who knows the island, and knows people too. “Bríd Brennan is an astonishing actor, and she doesn’t speak fluent Irish; she learnt the Irish over six months and ended up with a wonderful handle on it.

“We don’t find out a lot about her character’s background. She’s a mysterious figure, which is great for the story.”

Imminent storm

Doineann was filmed around Strangford Lough, and along the Down coast, but you’d never know it because director Damian McCann makes his backdrop feel convincingly island-like.

“The island is like a character in the story,” Coonan says, “and this imminent storm that we keep hearing about, which helps create a very atmospheric film. It’s a thriller, which happens to be in Irish, you know, the emphasis isn’t really on the fact that it’s an Irish language film, and you find yourself forgetting about that as you watch. And I think that’s something they’ve achieved really well, on quite a small budget.”

It might sound like a stupid question, but is there any difference in how he prepares for an Irish language production? “Well you just have to get used to the Irish again. I mean even though I went through an all-Irish school, every time I go back to it, because I don’t speak it habitually I have to kind of relearn it and become more comfortable with it.

“So I spend a few months listening to Radió na Gaeltachta and reading over some of my poetry books and trying to get the language into my head so it feels natural. So you have to do a bit more prep, but I’ve been lucky every time I’ve done an Irish language feature that they kind of make the character an outsider, so that I don’t have to do what Bríd did. Bríd had to learn phonetically a Donegal Irish, which is very hard.”

Now 37, Coonan has been a sought-after character actor on stage, screen and television for well over a decade, renowned for taking on difficult and challenging roles in films such as Between the Canals, The Drummer and the Keeper and Dark Lies the Island, as well as well as TV shows including Dublin Murders and the recent thriller series Hidden Assets. He has played criminals in numerous films, and the banker David Drumm in The Guarantee. He can summon manic intensity, but has considerable range.

It all started, of course, with Love/Hate, Stuart Carolan’s explosive Dublin crime drama in which Coonan played the unhinged gangster Fran. But by the time that came along, Coonan was beginning to wonder if becoming a professional actor was a serious proposition. He has been acting since he was a little kid.

“My mother was an amateur actress,” he says, “and she got myself and my brother into drama classes with a teacher called Ann Kavanagh, up in Rathfarnham. A lot of really talented actors like Rory Keenan and Gráinne Keenan and Andrew Scott came through there, and there was no dance or anything like that. The focus was very much on acting, and getting your exams and then doing your feises and so on, so I did that for a long number of years.

“Then in UCD I dipped my toe in and out of Drama Soc: a friend of mine had written a play, and while the play was on, Mark O’Connor, who had just come back from film school in New York, came along to the show and offered me a part in his film Between the Canals. And then from that film, I got an audition for Love/Hate, and that was kind of it. So there was a lot of luck involved, and being in the right place at the right time.

“I’d always wanted to be an actor,” he adds, “but never thought that it was feasible, or a realistic option, so I always felt I might have to get the degree and then get a job somewhere. And I tried working in an office in Microsoft up in Sandyford, but I just couldn’t do it.”

Love/Hate would change his life: did he know how good it was while he was making it? “I suppose we knew that the scripts were really, really good, we knew that what was going on behind the scenes was pretty special, the whole team was united in this vision of the show, the characters and everything. But it wasn’t until season four aired that we realised how much it had struck the zeitgeist... literally everybody was talking about it. It was a moment in time for us personally, but also for Irish drama.”

The show’s success also entailed a crash course in being famous. “There were lots of selfie requests, and as long as people were kind when they were asking, you didn’t mind. And certain people were rude at the time so you just kind of called them out and said, ‘Think about that approach, mate, and come back’, but more often than not people were very positive, and I felt like you gave something back just to show your appreciation for watching it or whatever. I think in a way we felt like we were representing Dublin, and Ireland, in doing that show.”

Love/Hate would be Coonan’s calling card, and he knows very well that lots of things wouldn’t have happened for him in the same way if he hadn’t played Fran.

“Absolutely,” he says, “because people know what you can do. But as well that, it was a dream come true, a character like that. I grew up watching Scorsese movies, and I was always the person looking at Joe Pesci and going, ‘God, there’s something about that guy that’s special’. And he’s a stunning actor, and then this comes my way. It’s only when you look back on it that you realise, ‘Wow, I got that chance to play the part of a Joe Pesci-esque character’.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe how lucky I got, and certainly it’s given me a career without a doubt, and then it’s been up to me to show range whenever possible. But without that it would have been a very different prospect, I think.”

‘Doineann’ is in selected cinemas now

