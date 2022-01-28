| 9.7°C Dublin

Peter Coonan on his new Celtic thriller Doineann – and why he owes a lot to Love/Hate’s Fran

Characters in that grey area are the most interesting’

Paul Whitington

Among his many other talents, Peter Coonan is a gaelgoir. In 2018, he played an Ulster priest with republican tendencies in Tom Collins’ period drama Penance, and he was among the cast of the highly acclaimed 2020 Irish language Famine saga Arracht. Now comes Doineann, a moody crime thriller set on a storm-tossed Atlantic island.

Coonan plays Tomás, your archetypal cocky Dubliner, who has moved to a remote island with his wife and young child, and won few friends with his high-handed attitudes. He has nobody to turn to, then, when his wife and child inexplicably go missing and must depend on the slow and steady tactics of the island’s only police officer, Labhaoise (Bríd Brennan).

