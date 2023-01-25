Paul Mescal’s proud mum who is awaiting further chemotherapy treatment hopes to accompany him to Oscars

Paul Mescal (pictured) has been nominated for Best Actor, as has Colin Farrell.

Paul Mescal’s proud mother Dearbhla Mescal who is awaiting further chemotherapy treatment says she hopes to able to attend the Oscar’s with her son in March following his nomination for his first award.

The actor (26) who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since he made his mark in the 2020 lockdown hit Normal People has been nominated for the Best Actor award at the Oscars, getting the nod for his role in Aftersun.

His sister Nell shared an screenshot of a family group calls which summed how flabbergasted and obviously elated they were by Paul’s nomination.

Mescal described his inclusion as “bananas”, a sentiment that his mother Dearbhla echoed when speaking this morning.

"You just don't know when it's going to happen and then when it does, it's huge. It's absolutely huge,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I’m not really good at championship football. I'm not good at watching rugby. My eyes are normally down and my ears closed. So no, I don't watch them. It's just too stressful because you're up against such incredible talent and for you to be picked, and there's only five [Best Actor nominees]. Like it's crazy, crazy, crazy that you're one of those five.

“Then to see who you're with. Like, oh my gosh, what a night it's going to be in in March with all those Irish people. All that talent and the craic is incredible.”

Ms Mescal said she is currently awaiting further chemotherapy treatment for a type of bone marrow cancer, but she hopes to be able to attend the Oscars on March 12, as her son’s plus one.

"I'd like to be on that side of the world. I would like to be near him… I have multiple myeloma, so I'm just waiting for that next stage. So, it all depends, but life is good. Life is pretty magical right now and you can take the hits when things are good around you,” she added.

Separately, the stars of the Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin have said they are enjoying the ride of a lifetime after the film was nominated for an Oscar.

It was confirmed yesterday that the film, which is based on the Claire Keegan novel Foster, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature category.

The stars and producers of the drama gathered to watch the Oscar nominations at Dublin’s Stella Cinema yesterday lunchtime.

An Cailín Ciúin stars Catherine Clinch (Cáit), Carrie Crowley (Eibhlín) and Andrew Bennett (Seán). It tells the story of a young girl (Cáit) who spends the summer with loving relatives in rural Ireland.

Catherine Clinch has received widespread praise for her performance, and said she’s living every 13-year-olds dream.

"I can’t believe it. It’s insane, like it hasn’t even registered in my mind yet but yeah, it’s just amazing. I’m so happy. I’m so proud of everyone in the film and I’m so lucky that to experience it because it’s obviously not the life of an average 13-year-old but everyone was so lovely,” she said.

Giving her reaction to the nomination, Carrie Crowley said the cast and crew could not contain they joy.

"I couldn't believe how emotional I got. I kind of had felt relaxed about it, I thought if we get it, we get it. If we don't, it's fine. We've had an amazing journey so far. Like, it's just been the ride of all our lives. It's been amazing but to hear it announced, we all just started hollering,” she said.

The film is among 14 nominations for Irish talent, including Best Actor nods for Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Paul Mescal.