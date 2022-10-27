Paul Mescal to play ‘sexy, dangerous’ lead in new espionage thriller A Spy By Nature

Irish actor Paul Mescal is to play the “sexy, dangerous” spy at the heart of a new espionage thriller.

Producers of the movie A Spy By Nature have cast the Maynooth actor in the lead role - and predicted the film will be the first in a new spy action series.

A Spy By Nature is the most high-profile project the young actor has taken on since Normal People made him a global star.

The movie, to be directed by Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) will see Mescal play Alec Milius, a young man whose skills for deception put him on the radar of MI6.

Thrown into a commodities war involving the UK and US, his new role puts increasing pressure on his personal life.

“I’ve wanted to make A Spy By Nature for many years — and when I met Paul Mescal, with his beguiling mixture of intelligence, skill and youth, I knew I’d found the perfect star,” MacDonald told US publication The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a very modern spy story — sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent — and only an actor of Paul’s talent could pull it off.”

The movie will be set in modern-day London with filming set to begin in the coming months.

While Mescal has been busy in recent years with dramas like The Lost Daughter and the forthcoming Aftersun, this will be by far his most prolific role since shooting to fame in TV hit Normal People.

Producers have already expressed hope that the movie could kick off a new spy series like the Bourne films did.

“I feel confident we will all want to revisit this young spy in his next adventure with what could be the beginning of an exciting new franchise,” said Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay Films, who is backing the film.