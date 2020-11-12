Paul Mescal takes over lead role from Jamie Dornan in new Carmen movie

Normal People star Paul Mescal has signed up for a starring role in a new movie based on the 19th century opera Carmen.

The Kildare actor said on his Instagram account he is "very excited" to replace Jamie Dornan in the modern-day take on the work by composer Georges Bizet.

Mescal will play the male lead opposite Melissa Barrera, who will star in the title role.

"I'm honoured to have been cast alongside Melissa, an actor I greatly admire, and it's an incredible privilege to be working with Benjamin Millepied on his first feature. He has put together such an impressive creative team," Mescal said.

Paul Mescal in Normal People. Photo: Enda Bowe BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

Paul Mescal in Normal People. Photo: Enda Bowe

The opera deals with the love and jealousy of Don Jose.

He is lured away from his duty as a soldier and his beloved Micaela by the gypsy factory girl Carmen, who he allows to escape from custody.

Mescal showed off his own operatic skills in a tongue-in-cheek balcony performance of Nessun Dorma that was filmed by his Normal People castmates.

He also showed off his musical chops earlier in the summer when he sang alongside Dermot Kennedy in London's Natural History Museum.

The Carmen adaptation was written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr (Birdman), together with director Millepied and Loic Barrere.

Dornan

Dornan

The movie is set to start shooting for seven weeks in January in Australia.

Speaking of his new male lead, Millepied said: "Paul has so much nuance and consideration in his work."

Meanwhile, the actor has wrapped filming on his debut film, which is among the first post-Covid movies to be completed.

He spent six weeks in Greece filming Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, which is an adaptation of the novel by best-selling author Elena Ferrante.

The film also stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley.

