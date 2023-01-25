Paul Mescal: everything you didn’t think you wanted to know about the Oscar-nominated Kildare actor

Paul Mescal has been nominated for a Best Actor award for his performance in the film Aftersun

Paul Mescal’s Oscar nomination for his performance in Aftersun is a long way from the Kildare man’s screen debut in a Denny sausages advertisement just five years ago.

The 26-year-old is now considered the wild card in the 2023 Oscar race for Best Actor.

Here’s everything you didn’t think you needed to know about everybody’s favourite O’Neill’s shorts-wearing thespian.

Not so Normal

The unassuming newcomer, who hails from Maynooth, is a graduate of Dublin’s Lír Academy class of 2017 and is now best known for his roles in Normal People, Aftersun and The Lost Daughter.

He is the eldest of three children. His parents Dearbhla and Paul are a garda and a teacher. Paul Sr has also acted.

However, one of Paul’s first TV roles was in a now famous ad for Denny sausages in 2018.

After two years of stage roles in Dublin, he was cast alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell in Lenny Abrahamson's 2020 TV adaptation of Normal People, Sally Rooney's delicate romance. The low-key romantic drama was a smash hit during lockdown.

In Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter he played a beach bar employee who idly flirts with Olivia Colman's holidaying academic.

Sporting prowess

Similar to his character in Normal People, Mescal was a GAA star in his normal life, Playing Gaelic football underage for Kildare, he represented the county at U21 and minor level before pursuing a career in acting.

Speaking previously, Mescal said: “I grew up very much involved in sport; GAA, that was the main focus for me through my youth and teens and early 20s.”

Mescal was involved with Kildare GAA underage teams throughout his teenage years, playing in Kildare’s half back line and captaining Kildare throughout that minor campaign.

He has been known to sport his GAA shorts while out and about, giving the unassuming attire an iconic fashion status.

Personal struggle

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the actor, who has openly spoke about his anxiety, describing it as a “cursed feeling”, as “once you feel like it’s disappearing it comes back and hits you like a ton of bricks”.

Stage star

He has performed in plays such as The Great Gatsby, Asking for It and The Lieutenant of Inishmore (penned by The Banshees of Inisherin writer Martin McDonagh), in Dublin theatres. Fittingly, Mescal goes head to head with Banshees star Colin Farrell in the Best Actor Oscars category.

Siblings

He’s not the only famous Mescal: recently his sister Nell Mescal has taken on the music industry, being named in Dork magazine’s 2023 Hype List as an artist to watch. He also has a younger brother Donnacha.

Nell (19) dropped out of school in October 2021, kicking off her music career full-time. She now has nearly 32,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with her released singles Missing You, Graduation and Homesick.

Paul also sings on occasion and he duetted with Nell in a song she posted to her Instagram – a cover of Villagers’ Nothing Arrived.

She made her professional singing debut in 2021, opening for Phoebe Bridgers, who was once romantically involved with her brother Paul.

Romance

A major hit with fans was the romance between Mescal and Bridgers, which was sparked in 2020 through a Twitter exchange between the pair.

The couple were first reported to be dating in 2020, and over a year later, they finally made things public, before going red carpet and Instagram official, spending Christmas with his family in Kildare and holidaying in Ireland.

However, last month the couple were hit by split rumours, breaking Irish fans’ hearts.

Singer Phoebe has since been spotted with comedian Bo Burnham.