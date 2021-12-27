Pain of divorce from Tom Cruise fuelled Oscar-winning performance, says Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar for her portrayal of troubled writer Virginia Woolf in The Hours – and it has now emerged that her own depression helped her play the part authentically.

In an interview, the actress said she felt “removed, depressed, not in my own body” when filming the 2002 drama, in which she plays the feminist novelist.

She did not use a stunt double for the scene that depicts the writer’s deliberate death by drowning in the River Ouse.

The Hours – released at Christmas in 2002 – was directed by Stephen Daldry and was based on a novel by Michael Cunningham. Ms Kidman won an Oscar for her portrayal of Ms Woolf.

Speaking to Jon Wilson on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, Ms Kidman said: “I don’t know if I ever thought of the danger, I think I was so in her. I mean, I put the rocks in my pocket and walked into the river. Over and over again.

“I probably don’t consider danger enough. And I think I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body.

“So the idea of Virginia coming through me, I was pretty much an open vessel for it to happen. And I think Stephen [Daldry] was very delicate with me because he knew that.”

Ms Kidman, who is from an Australian family but was born in Hawaii, was married to actor Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001.

In an interview shortly after the film’s release, she said she worked on it during a low period following the couple’s split.

“I just didn’t want to work. I was like: ‘I’m going to pull out. I can’t. I just don’t. I can’t cope with anything and don’t want to do it.’ And I’m so glad I stuck with it, because I sat down in the cinema and just watched it by myself and thought: I made a movie with Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore and three female characters that is so rich and complex.”

“Out of my divorce came work that was applauded, so that was an interesting thing for me,” she said.

