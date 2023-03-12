Oscars 2023: Stars begin arriving for biggest night in showbiz

Stars have begun to arrive for the 95th Academy Awards – the biggest night in the showbusiness calendar.

Best actor contender Brendan Fraser and best supporting actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis were among the first to arrive on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Tipperary’s Kerry Condon, who is nominated in the best supporting actress category set the cameras flashing as she arrived in a stunning yellow Versace gown.

The Banshees Of Inisherin star said she was “so happy” to be at the Oscars that she does not mind what the outcome is.

“It’s the end of the road so I hope I won’t get too emotional…I’m exhausted too and when I get exhausted I start crying,” she said, speaking on the Oscars carpet. “I’m just so happy to be here, I don’t mind what happens.”

Asked if she had an acceptance speech prepared, she said: “I have got people in my mind that I don’t want to forget but I haven’t written anything, no.”

Condon was dressed in a bright yellow Versace gown, which she said had been the colour of her childhood bedroom. “It makes me feel like me,” she said.

Meanwhile best actor nominee Paul Mescal said he feels like he is on a “crazy train” as he walked the carpet.

He is up against fellow Irishman Colin Farrell, who walked the Oscars carpet with his son Henry, and his “idol” Brendan Fraser in the best actor category.

Asked how he felt, he replied: “Like I’m on a crazy train right now and I haven’t really caught my breath.”

Mescal recalled how Fraser had contacted him following the nominations, adding: “Brendan is one of my idols and has been for a long, long time.

“So him reaching out… it was so unbelievable. He’s just an incredibly generous man.”

A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars are reconvening tonight for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.

James Hong, co-star of best-picture favourite Everything Everywhere All at Once arrived with googly eyes on his tie, a reference to one of the film's absurdist props.

He was followed a short time later by his co-star Michelle Yeoh who is hotly tipped for the best actress award at this year’s show, but faces strong competition from Cate Blanchett.

Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s first solo MC in five years, is hosting for the third time. The late-night comedian has promised to make some jokes about The Slap, saying it would be “ridiculous” not to.

Bill Kramer, chief executive of the film academy, has said that it was important, given what happened last year, to have “a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments.”

There were surprises before the show even got started. Just days after producers had said Lady Gaga wouldn't be performing her nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed this afternoon that the pop superstar would perform, after all.

And presenter Glenn Close said she would no longer present at the show because she had tested positive for Covid-19.

This year’s best picture field is stacked with blockbusters. Ratings usually go up when the nominees are more popular, which certainly goes for Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and, to a lesser extent, Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But the late-breaking contender that may fare well in the technical categories — where bigger movies often reign — is Netflix’s top nominee this year: the German WWI epic All Quiet on the Western Front. It is up for nine awards, tied for second most with the Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.