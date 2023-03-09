Oscars 2023: Oscar-nominated Irish-American sound expert tells of his hopes for an award for his work on The Batman film

An Irish-American sound technician is hoping to deliver an Academy Award for his adopted country.

US-born Doug Murray (70) is an Irish citizen by marriage and is a graduate of University College Cork ( UCC).

One of the most respected sound experts in Hollywood thanks to his work on such films as The English Patient, Planet of the Apes and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, he is nominated for an Oscar for his work on The Batman.

While most Irish attention at the Oscars ceremony will focus on nominees from The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailin Ciúin, there is hope Mr Murray will deliver an Academy Award for Ireland and UCC this weekend.

He went back to study aged 67 and graduated from UCC’s master’s degree programme in experimental sound practice two years ago, with the intention of using the degree to transition to teaching sound engineering.

From San Francisco, Mr Murray met his wife, Bernadette ‘Betch’ Glenn, who is from Dublin, while working on US President Jimmy Carter’s re-election campaign in 1979/80.

Read More

Mr Murray has lived in Ireland and worked for a time with Ardmore Studios, and has worked closely with such greats as John Boorman, Neil Jordan, Gerry Stembridge, and Peter Sheridan, as well as dozens of BBC and RTÉ directors.

An Oscar would have special meaning for Mr Murray as The Batman was his final film. ​

Expand Close Sound editor Doug Murray. Photo: Gerard McCarthy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sound editor Doug Murray. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

“As a mature student at 67 years old I was slightly concerned about how I would make the transition back to being in a challenging academic programme,” he said.

“But it didn’t take long for me to forget all that as the course was perfectly suited to my interests.

"The professors and instructors, who were all younger than me, and my fellow students, who were all younger than my children, were very accepting of me and welcomed my diverse set of experiences, as I appreciated theirs.

Video of the Day

“I was very attracted to study in Ireland, which is so beautiful and welcoming. We have good friends in Cork which made my move there so pleasant. I loved being able to walk everywhere.

“I love to cook and I found the shopping for fresh local food items and Chinese and Indian ingredients to be always rewarding.

“My time in Cork was a very rich experience which was unfortunately cut short in March 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mr Murray admitted that, win or lose, Sunday will be an incredible life experience for him. “This is my first nomination and it will no doubt be my last since I retired right after completing work on The Batman. It gives me a welcome sense of accomplishment to be recognised by my peers with this nomination.

“It’s a very gratifying way to have my career in film sound end. All my formerly-Oscar-nominated friends suggest that I enjoy every minute of the attention and the process.

"Of course, it would be nice to win the iconic statuette in front of all the stars in the room and a huge live TV audience, but even if I don’t it will be a fun party.”

Mr Murray will be accompanied to the Oscars by Ms Glenn and their daughter, Lydia – who accompanied him on both his previous award wins at the Emmys and the MPSE Golden Reels.