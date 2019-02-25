Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman wins Best Actress for Irish-produced film The Favourite as Green Book wins Best Picture
Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon and Louise Bagnall lost out on the night with their animated short Late Afternoon as did Vincent Lambe for his controversial live action short Detainment
Irish-produced film The Favourite is celebrating a Best Actress Academy Award win for lead actress Olivia Colman.
A very teary Colman gave a very funny acceptance speech, kicking off with, "Oh, it's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar."
She addressed fellow nominee Glenn Close, "Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not what I wanted it to be."
Colman also thanked writer and director Yorgos Lanthimos as well as her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Lanthimos lost out on Best Director to Roma director Alfonso Cuarón.
The big prize on the night, Best Picture, went to Green Book, which also won awards for Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Original Screenplay.
However, it was Bohemian Rhapsody which earned the most gongs, four, including Best Actor for Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
"Oh my God, my mom is in here somewhere. Oh I love you lady! My family, thank you for all of this... my dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now," he said.
Malek spoke about young people struggling with their identity as he did when he was younger and encouraged them to look to Freddie's story.
He added, "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I'm a first generation American. Part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."
He also paid tribute to his co-star Lucy Boynton, "You are the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."
The film also won Film Editing, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing to its collection on the night.
The ceremony took place on Sunday night at the Holby Theatre in Los Angeles with no host, following Kevin Hart's departure, and pairs of A-list presenters moving swiftly from one category to the next.
The Favourite had been nominated for ten Oscars. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz had both been in the running for Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite but the deserving winner on the night was Regina King for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.
She thanked her fellow nominees during her tearful acceptance speech, "Emma, Rachel, Marina, Amy, it’s an honour to have my name said with yours, it’s been pretty amazing. God is good all the time."
Dubliner Robbie Ryan lost out on Best Cinematography for his incredible work on The Favourite to Alfonso Cuarón who won for Roma, which the Mexican director also wrote, directed, and edited.
Green Book's writers also beat The Favourite writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara to Best Original Screenplay and the Irish produced film was also disappointed in the Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing categories, losing out to Black Panther for Costume and Production and Bohemian Rhapsody for Editing.
Roma, which had matched The Favourite's ten nominations came away with three; Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, Best Director.
Elsewhere, Louise Bagnall and Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon had been in the running for Best Animated Short for the enchanting Late Afternoon. However, Late Afternoon was pipped to the post by Bao on the night.
US-based sound mixer Peter Devlin was nominated for his work on Black Panther but it was Bohemian Rhapsody which claimed victory in Sound Mixing on the night.
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from A Star is Born, the film's only win on the night.
Here are the winners of the 2019 Academy Awards, highlighted in bold...
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Directing
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina De Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Achievement in Costume design
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
RBG
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Documentary Short
Period. End of Sentence.
Black Sheep
A Night At The Garden
End Game
Lifeboat
Original Score
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Foreign Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Song
"All the Stars" - Black Panther
"I'll Fight" - RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" - A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
