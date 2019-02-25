Irish-produced film The Favourite is celebrating a Best Actress Academy Award win for lead actress Olivia Colman.

Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman wins Best Actress for Irish-produced film The Favourite as Green Book wins Best Picture

A very teary Colman gave a very funny acceptance speech, kicking off with, "Oh, it's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar."

She addressed fellow nominee Glenn Close, "Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not what I wanted it to be."

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Olivia Colman leaves the stage after accepting the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Colman also thanked writer and director Yorgos Lanthimos as well as her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Lanthimos lost out on Best Director to Roma director Alfonso Cuarón.

The big prize on the night, Best Picture, went to Green Book, which also won awards for Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Original Screenplay.

However, it was Bohemian Rhapsody which earned the most gongs, four, including Best Actor for Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"Oh my God, my mom is in here somewhere. Oh I love you lady! My family, thank you for all of this... my dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now," he said.

Malek spoke about young people struggling with their identity as he did when he was younger and encouraged them to look to Freddie's story.

He added, "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I'm a first generation American. Part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

He also paid tribute to his co-star Lucy Boynton, "You are the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

The film also won Film Editing, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing to its collection on the night.

The ceremony took place on Sunday night at the Holby Theatre in Los Angeles with no host, following Kevin Hart's departure, and pairs of A-list presenters moving swiftly from one category to the next.

The Favourite had been nominated for ten Oscars. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz had both been in the running for Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite but the deserving winner on the night was Regina King for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Photo Room - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Regina King poses backstage with her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar

She thanked her fellow nominees during her tearful acceptance speech, "Emma, Rachel, Marina, Amy, it’s an honour to have my name said with yours, it’s been pretty amazing. God is good all the time."

Dubliner Robbie Ryan lost out on Best Cinematography for his incredible work on The Favourite to Alfonso Cuarón who won for Roma, which the Mexican director also wrote, directed, and edited.

Green Book's writers also beat The Favourite writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara to Best Original Screenplay and the Irish produced film was also disappointed in the Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing categories, losing out to Black Panther for Costume and Production and Bohemian Rhapsody for Editing.

Roma, which had matched The Favourite's ten nominations came away with three; Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, Best Director.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Alfonso Cuaron accepts the Best Director award for "Roma." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elsewhere, Louise Bagnall and Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon had been in the running for Best Animated Short for the enchanting Late Afternoon. However, Late Afternoon was pipped to the post by Bao on the night.

US-based sound mixer Peter Devlin was nominated for his work on Black Panther but it was Bohemian Rhapsody which claimed victory in Sound Mixing on the night.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Lady Gaga accepts the Best Original Song award for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born " REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from A Star is Born, the film's only win on the night.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Academy Awards, highlighted in bold...

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Directing

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina De Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Achievement in Costume design

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

RBG

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Documentary Short

Period. End of Sentence.

Black Sheep

A Night At The Garden

End Game

Lifeboat

Original Score

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best Foreign Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Song

"All the Stars" - Black Panther

"I'll Fight" - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" - A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

