The Academy Awards 2019 were a rather zippy, slightly sedate affair, given there was no host to slow things down and no Best Picture mix-up to raise eyebrows.

Oscars 2019 best bits from mock opening monologue to Gaga and Cooper's intimate performance

What did raise an eyebrow or two on the night, however, was the Best Picture winner, with Green Book claiming the most prestigious award, despite Roma being the favourite.

It was quite a democratic affair, with no one film sweeping the awards. Bohemian Rhapsody led with four wins for Best Supporting Actor (Rami Malek), Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Editing, but Black Panther, Roma and Green Book each earned three gongs.

Aside from the awards surprises, the acceptance speeches ranged from rousing (Spike Lee) to hilarious (Olivia Colman), and although there were no hosts, the presenters - particularly Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey - managed to raise a giggle or two over the course of the evening.

Here are the best bits:

Maya, Tina, and Amy's mock opening monologue

Maya Rudolph, from left, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The ceremony went ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years, but it didn't really need one. Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey kicked things off with a mock monologue and that's all we needed.

It went like this:

Fey: “Good evening and welcome to the 1 millionth Academy Awards! We are not your hosts but we’ll stand here a little too long so the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted.”

Rudolph: “So just a little update in case you’re confused - there is no host tonight, there won’t be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall.”

Poehler: “And we won’t be doing awards during the commercials but we will be presenting commercials during the awards. So if all the winners can say ‘Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, we’re on the side of food’ instead of your speeches, that would be great.”

If Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler had hosted the #Oscars, it would have gone like this: pic.twitter.com/97X1D9uzW4 — Vulture (@vulture) February 25, 2019

They then took the Mick out of the usual Oscar hosts...

Fey: “If we had hosted it would have gone like this: ‘Buster Scruggs, I hardly know her!'”

Rudolph: “Hey Chad Boseman, Wakanda plans you got later?”

Poheler: “These Spanx are so tight, they’ve entered my Spider-verse.”

Fey: “Roma is on Netflix!? What’s next, my microwave makes a movie?!”

Rudolph: “Don’t worry Bradley [Cooper], after four kids I, too, have peed myself at the Grammys.”

Fey: “And look under your seats, you’re all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre Festival.”

Queen and Adam Lambert's musical opening

If you're going to kick off the biggest awards ceremony with a rousing musical number you couldn't really ask for more than Queen's We Will Rock You. They also gave us We Are the Champions. Delightful.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey thank Queen

Wayne's World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey appeared on stage together and thanked Queen for providing them with Bohemian Rhapsody and a key scene in the classic movie.

The clip of Myers and Carvey headbanging to the song was shown, much to the audience's joy.

"We're not worthy!" they declared.

"Don't hurl, because if you honk, I'll spew," Myers said. "And if you spew, I'll blow chunks," Carvey added.

"Bohemian Rhapsody played a large part in the success of Wayne's World, due to that brilliant song. We are humbled to be associated with that brilliant song," they said.

Spike Lee's acceptance speech

BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee accepted the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, and gave a powerful speech.

"The date: the 24th. The month: February, which happens to be the shortest month of the year, which also happens to be Black History Month. The year is 2019. The year is 1619. ... Four-hundred years our ancestors were stolen from Northern Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved."

Spike Lee poses with the award for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He spoke about his own grandmother who lived to 100 and who had graduated college. Her own mother had once been a slave. He said she saved 50 years of Social Security checks to put him through college and film school.

"She called me Spikey Poo," he said, before adding, "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history, make the moral choice between love versus hate."

Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree introduce Best Costume nominees in their best costumes

Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry gave the nominees a run for their money. McCarthy's bunny dress will go down in Oscar history while Henry wore a mask, red hat and blue cape.

'I'm not crying because I'm on my period'...

...is a sentence you probably never thought you would hear uttered at the Academy Awards. During her acceptance speech, Rayka Zehtabchi, director of Period. End of Sentence, made the statement during her acceptance speech for best documentary short.

"I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!" she said.

The film looks at the stigma Indian women face regarding menstruation and the Pad Project, an organisation started by a group of high school students which aims to bring affordable sanitary pads to women.

"A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," added producer Melissa Berton.

That Mary Poppins style entrance

In order to introduce the performance of Best Song nominee 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Mary Poppins, actor Keegan-Michael Key descended from the ceiling of the Dolby Theatre, with an umbrella, of course.

Keegan-Michael Key is the Mary Poppins we never knew we needed #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ANh4JmbklP — Alissa Evans (@alissacevans) February 25, 2019

Olivia Colman's acceptance speech

Colman's acceptance speech for Best Actress was hilarious, moving, and utterly charming.

"Oh, it's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar. I'd like to thank lots of people. If, by the way, I forget anybody I'm going to find you later and I'll give you a massive snog."

She addressed fellow nominee Glenn Close who was nominated for her performance in The Wife, "Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not what I wanted it to be and I think you're amazing and I love you very much."

She spoke about her kids watching at home, and added that she hoped they were watching because "this isn't going to happen again."

She added, "And any little girl who's practicing her speech on the telly - you never know!"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate performance of Shallow

The A Star Is Born actors took to the stage to perform Shallow, which won the best original song prize.

Gaga sat at the piano with Cooper at the side of the stage before he then joined her, and they spent much of the romantic performance looking into each others’ eyes, channelling their film characters Ally and Jackson.

