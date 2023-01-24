Oscar nominations 2023: how to watch the top tipped films

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are out today across 23 categories, with the awards ceremony itself taking place in LA on March 13.

Here are the top tipped films from Ireland and internationally and where and how you can watch them for yourself.

Telling the story of two friends on an island off the West of Ireland whose whose relationship breaks down, Banshees, directed by Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan has been widely praised.

Available to watch now on streaming service Disney+

Directed and written by Colm Bairéad, and starring Catherine Clinch, it was the first Irish-language movie ever nominated in the foreign language category and also to take in over €1m at the box office.

Available to rent on Apple TV and Google Play.

An Irish Goodbye

One of 15 nominated in the Live Action short category. Written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White, it tells the story of two estranged brothers forced to reunite after the sudden death of their mother.

Available to watch on Pluto TV, a free streaming service run by Paramount.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The German-language war film based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque has been getting rave reviews for its depiction of the gory realities of war. Starring Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Brühl.

Available to watch on Netflix.

Normal People actor Paul Mescal has been widely lauded for his acclaimed role as a separated father exploring his relationship with his 11-year-old daughter Sophie. He has already gotten a Bafta nod for his role and could be a surprise one in the Best Actor category.

Available to watch in Irish cinemas and also streaming on Mubi.

Women Talking

Kerry native Jessie Buckley is getting huge plaudits for her role in Sarah Polley’s movie based on a novel by Miriam Toews. Telling the story of a group of women in an isolated Mennonite colony and the trauma they suffered.

In cinemas from February 10th.

Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery

The sequel to 2019’s Knives Out stars Daniel Craig as the ace detective Benoit Blanc trying to crack a whodunnit murder mystery. Set on a luxury island owned by a wacky billionaire played by Edward Norton, it co-stars Kate Hudson and has been garnering critical praise.

Available to watch now on Netflix.

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, starring Austin Butler, has taken on particular poignancy after the sudden death of Lisa-Marie Presley.

Available to watch now in Irish cinemas.

Tár

This psychological drama starring Cate Blanchett charts the downfall of a fictional composer named Lydia Tár, receiving mixed reviews from audiences who either love it or hate it.

Available to watch in Irish cinemas.

The Fabelmans

Telling the story of a young boy who falls in love with movies, it is based on Stephen Spielberg’s own life growing up as a youngster obsessed with the film industry.

In cinemas from January 27th.