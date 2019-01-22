Oscar nominations 2019: Irish-produced The Favourite up for 10 awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Actress in a Leading Role
Louise Bagnall’s Late Afternoon and Vincent Lambe’s Detainment make shorlist for Animated Short and Live Short
Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite and Alfonso Cuarón's Roma lead the Academy Award nominations this year with 10 nominations each.
The Favourite, produced by Irish production, distribution and cinema company Element Pictures, is topping off a phenomenal awards season with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Actress in a Leading Role for Olivia Colman.
Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are also competing for Best Supporting Actress while Irish talent Robbie Ryan is up for Best Cinematography for his work on the film. There are also nods for Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing.
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara also share a nomination for Best Original Screenplay for their work on the film which was a decade in the making.
Roma, meanwhile, is also up for Best Picture and Best Director with star Yalitza Aparicio nominated for Best Actress among its ten nominations.
A Star is Born, and Vice each have seven nominations. Lady Gaga has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in A Star is Born while co-star and director Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor and Best Director. It is also up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot) and Shallow is in the running for Best Song.
Vice is in the running for Best Picture with Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, and A Star is Born. Christian Bale is up for Best Actor while Amy Adams has made the Best Supporting Actress shortlist.
There was no nomination for Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for her role in Mary Queen of Scots. The contenders in that category are Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, the aforementioned Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Elsewhere, Louise Bagnall's Late Afternoon has made the shortlist for Animated Short while Irish director Vincent Lambe's controversial film about James Bulger's killers, Detainment, is in the running for Best Live Action Short.
The nominees for the golden statuettes were revealed today by hosts Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish fame, and Silicon Valleys' Kumail Nanjiani from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in LA.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina De Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Achievement in Costume design
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Foreign Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Song
"All the Stars" - Black Panther
"I'll Fight" - RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" - A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best Director
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 24 February at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Since this year's host Kevin Hart stepped down over controversial tweets, no replacement has been announced. Instead, a selection of guest hosts will present across the evening.
Online Editors