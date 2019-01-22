Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite and Alfonso Cuarón's Roma lead the Academy Award nominations this year with 10 nominations each.

Oscar nominations 2019: Irish-produced The Favourite up for 10 awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Actress in a Leading Role

The Favourite, produced by Irish production, distribution and cinema company Element Pictures, is topping off a phenomenal awards season with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Actress in a Leading Role for Olivia Colman.

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are also competing for Best Supporting Actress while Irish talent Robbie Ryan is up for Best Cinematography for his work on the film. There are also nods for Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing.

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara also share a nomination for Best Original Screenplay for their work on the film which was a decade in the making.

Roma, meanwhile, is also up for Best Picture and Best Director with star Yalitza Aparicio nominated for Best Actress among its ten nominations.

A Star is Born, and Vice each have seven nominations. Lady Gaga has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in A Star is Born while co-star and director Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor and Best Director. It is also up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot) and Shallow is in the running for Best Song.

Vice is in the running for Best Picture with Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, and A Star is Born. Christian Bale is up for Best Actor while Amy Adams has made the Best Supporting Actress shortlist.

There was no nomination for Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for her role in Mary Queen of Scots. The contenders in that category are Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, the aforementioned Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Elsewhere, Louise Bagnall's Late Afternoon has made the shortlist for Animated Short while Irish director Vincent Lambe's controversial film about James Bulger's killers, Detainment, is in the running for Best Live Action Short.

The nominees for the golden statuettes were revealed today by hosts Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish fame, and Silicon Valleys' Kumail Nanjiani from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in LA.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina De Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Achievement in Costume design

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best Foreign Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Song

"All the Stars" - Black Panther

"I'll Fight" - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" - A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Best Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 24 February at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Since this year's host Kevin Hart stepped down over controversial tweets, no replacement has been announced. Instead, a selection of guest hosts will present across the evening.

Online Editors