Oscar competition is stiff for Wolfwalkers – but Boseman and McDormand look like shoo-ins

Paul Whitington

Tomm Moore, founder of Cartoon Saloon in Kilkenny, which has received an Oscar nomination for Wolfwalkers. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Not for the first time, Kilkenny-based animation powerhouse Cartoon Saloon is flying the Oscars flag for Ireland.

Its historical animation Wolfwalkers is the only Irish Academy Award nomination this year, and the company’s fifth Oscar nod to date. Unfortunately, it has been nominated in the same year as Soul, Pixar’s superb existential fantasy, which seems a shoo-in for Best Animated Feature, but another nomination will do Cartoon Saloon no harm.

Another shoo-in, perhaps, is the late Chadwick Boseman. His portrayal of an ambitious jazz musician in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom drew wide praise, and it’s hard to imagine any of the other Best Actor nominees eclipsing him, though there will be stiff competition from Gary Oldman, for Mank, and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

