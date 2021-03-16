Oscar competition is stiff for Wolfwalkers – but Boseman and McDormand look like shoo-ins

Not for the first time, Kilkenny-based animation powerhouse Cartoon Saloon is flying the Oscars flag for Ireland.

Its historical animation Wolfwalkers is the only Irish Academy Award nomination this year, and the company’s fifth Oscar nod to date. Unfortunately, it has been nominated in the same year as Soul, Pixar’s superb existential fantasy, which seems a shoo-in for Best Animated Feature, but another nomination will do Cartoon Saloon no harm.

Another shoo-in, perhaps, is the late Chadwick Boseman. His portrayal of an ambitious jazz musician in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom drew wide praise, and it’s hard to imagine any of the other Best Actor nominees eclipsing him, though there will be stiff competition from Gary Oldman, for Mank, and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

Odd, though, that Daniel Kaluuya is nominated in the Best Supporting rather than Best Actor category for his turn as 1960s Marxist firebrand Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is the star of that film, so the logic seems strange, but the excellent Kaluuya is now hot favourite to win Best Supporting Actor. Read More Will the Academy voters be mad enough to award Best Actress to anyone other than Frances McDormand? I know she won only three years ago for Three Billboards, but her moving and gritty performance in Nomadland will be very hard to beat. Chloé Zhao’s drama, which has yet to be released here, stars McDormand as a middle-aged woman who leaves home and sets off across America in a camper van, taking seasonal jobs and connecting with a wider community of nomads who have turned their back on laissez-faire capitalism. Carey Mulligan has also been nominated for her portrayal of a stalked woman seeking revenge in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which also gets Best Picture and Director nods. Its theme – misogyny – is depressingly topical. An outstanding and original film, Nomadland also seems very of-the-moment. It must be the favourite in the Best Film and Best Director awards. Its main competition will come from David Fincher’s Mank, Aaron Fincher’s courtroom drama Trial of the Chicago 7, Promising Young Woman, Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah. Olivia Colman is tipped to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Father. Amanda Seyfried (for Mank) and Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) are also contenders. Close, who has been nominated seven times but never won, would be a popular victor. There are surprising omissions. Rosamund Pike can count herself unlucky not to be nominated for her wonderfully unhinged, Golden Globe-winning performance in I Care a Lot. Jodie Foster, whose supporting turn in The Mauritanian was also honoured at the Globes, may also feel aggrieved. And it is surprising that Spike Lee’s wonderfully edgy Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods was almost entirely overlooked. The awards take place on April 25 and seem certain to be conducted virtually. We often give out about the film industry’s penchant for orgies of mutual congratulation, with actors flouncing about on the red carpet in $10,000 costumes and making acceptance speeches so charged with self-importance you’d think they’d just ended world hunger, or reversed global warming. Still, you’d kind of miss them.