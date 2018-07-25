Orson Welles' 'The Other Side of the Wind' is to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Orson Welles' 'The Other Side of the Wind' is to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Orson Welles' The Other Side of the Wind to premiere at Venice Film Festival almost 50 years after its inception

The movie - which stars John Huston and Peter Bogdanovich - was shot between 1970 and 1976, and it tells the story of a movie director on the comeback trail.

The completion of the unfinished project was overseen by producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza, and its premiere in Venice is sure to be one of the highlights of the upcoming festival, which is due to start on August 29.

'The Other Side of the Wind' is one of several Netflix originals expected to launch from the Lido - which has recently become a springboard for award hopefuls - during the festival.

Orson Welles.

Elsewhere, the event will open with a screening of 'First Man', which stars Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, while Warner Bros' remake of 'A Star Is Born' - which features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga - will also get its premiere in Venice.

Meanwhile, the Coen brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' - which was originally conceived as a TV series - is also set to be screened in the Italian city.

Read more: Orson Welles' final film: a tale of rows and a revolution

Earlier this week, it was announced that Vanessa Redgrave is to receive a lifetime achievement award at the film festival.

The 81-year-old actress will be honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement following a recommendation from festival director Alberto Barbera.

Responding to the announcement, she said: "I am astonished and especially delighted to hear that I will be awarded by the Venice Film Festival for a life's work in film.

"Last summer I was filming in Venice in 'The Aspern Papers'. Many, many years ago I filmed 'La Vacanza' in the marshes of the Veneto.

"My character spoke every word in the Venetian dialect. I bet I am the only non-Italian actress to act an entire role in Venetian dialect! Thank you a million, dear festival!"

Online Editors