One of world’s biggest Star Wars memorabilia collections to be unveiled at west Cork arts festival by super fan

Star Wars will be at the centre of the Dunmanway Arts Festival this weekend.

One Irish town is hoping the Force will be with it for a unique Star Wars exhibition as part of its local arts festival.

Costume designer and YouTuber Nuri 'Newry' Bakry is putting his incredible Star Wars collection centre stage as part of Dunmanway Arts Weekend in west Cork.

Newry boasts one of the world's greatest collections of memorabilia from George Lucas' galactic epic.

His collection spans all nine episodes of the space odyssey which exploded in popularity from its debut in 1977.

Such is the scale of Newry's collection that it has generated headlines worldwide.

Not only will he be putting prized items from his collection on display this weekend but Star Wars fans are also being urged to join Newry in a special cosplay in full Rebel, Imperial, Wookie or even Tusken Raider regalia.

"Anyone who would like to cosplay Star Wars with me on Saturday (August 19) at Dunmanway Arts Weekend is most welcome to come along or contact me for further information," Newry said.

"People can dress up as their favourite Star Wars character and there will be prizes for the best costumes on display."

Festival organisers hope that the unique cosplay initiative will transform the west Cork town into something akin to a scene from 'Return of the Jedi' or 'Revenge of the Sith'.

Newry's renowned collection will be on display at Atkins Hall in Dunmanway on both Friday and Saturday (August 18/19) - and explanations of the significance of all the individual items will be available for Star Wars fans both young and old.

Dunmanway's Arts Weekend is a celebration of creativity in all its forms with everything from live performances to exhibitions and special window displays.

Interest in Star Wars material has soared in Ireland since the film franchise included scenes in its third trilogy from special sets in Kerry, west Cork and Donegal.

Parts of Star Wars: Episodes VII and VIII were filmed on location in Ireland.

Filming with a cast and crew of more than 260 took place over the summer of 2016 at Brow Head just off the Mizen Peninsula in west Cork, on Skellig Michael in Kerry and on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal.

Both Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) filmed extensive scenes around Ireland.

Skellig Michael featured as a critical closing scene in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

An isolated headland near Dingle was transformed into a Jedi Temple complex - with Kerry, Cork and Donegal enjoying a major tourism boom as a result.

Such was the enormous global interest in the third installment of the Star Wars franchise that Irish tourism chiefs launched an ambitious advertising campaign in cinemas to promote the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ and its major connections to the films.