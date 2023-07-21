One million film goers expected as Barbenheimer released

One million customers are expected at its cinemas in the week following the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both films will be released on Friday, which has given rise to cinemagoers purchasing back-to-back tickets for what has been dubbed, Barbenheimer. Film chain Odeon said thousands will see director Greta Gerwig’s comedy about the famous doll Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the first atomic bomb on the same day. The film chain reports that more than 200,000 advance tickets were purchased and more than 10,000 guests are expected to see both films in opening weekend. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, movie fans began flocking to cinemas on Thursday to catch the summer's biggest odd couple pairing.