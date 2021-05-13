Normal People star Paul Mescal to appear in new Irish psychological thriller

Normal People star Paul Mescal will be appearing alongside a number of well-known faces after he was cast in new Irish psychological thriller God’s Creatures.

The Kildare actor who made his name as Connell Waldron in the hit drama series, will be joining Game of Thrones star Aisling Franciosi and Fair City’s Declan Conlon.

Love, Rosie star Marion O’Dwyer and Calm with Horses’ Toni O’Rourke will also be on set, along with English actress Emily Watson.

The Sixty-Six Pictures production is set in a rain-swept Irish fishing village, and focuses on a mother who “lies to protect her son and the devastating impact that choice has on her community, her family and herself”.

It’s been a busy months for Mescal who was only recently spotted in Donegal in April as he filmed another thriller entitled Bring Them Down.

The actor will star alongside The Crown's Tom Burke in the flick that is set in the West Of Ireland.

According to Deadline, the film follows an Irish shepherd who is drawn into violent conflict with a neighbouring farm when his sheep are massacred by unknown men.

Meanwhile, Mescal is in the running for a BAFTA TV Award after he was shortlisted for Best Leading Actor for his portrayal of Connell in Normal People.

The 25-year-old Kildare man is up against John Boyega (Small Axe), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) and Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central) for the gong.

It was one of seven BATA TV nominations for the hit series, which was filmed in Ireland.

His co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones has also landed a nomination at the annual awards show that will take place on June 6.

The 22-year-old who played Marianne Sheridan in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel will be up against Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Letitia Wright (Small Axe) and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) for Best Leading Actress.

