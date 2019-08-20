The new Bond film finally has a title.

No Time to Die: Bond 25 film finally has a title

It was revealed on Tuesday that the film will be called 'No Time to Die'.

It will be the 25th film in the long-running franchise, and will release in April 2020.

Killing Eve creator Pheobe Waller Bridge came on board to write the script for the film which will star Daniel Craig for the last time.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The additional cast of Bond 25 was announced during a live event in Jamaica in April, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas joining the line-up.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film which has been spotted filming in Jamaica and London.

Online Editors