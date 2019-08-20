Entertainment Movie News

Tuesday 20 August 2019

No Time to Die: Bond 25 film finally has a title

Bond 25 will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga while Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the eponymous spy (Rushard Weir/PA)
Aoife Kelly

The new Bond film finally has a title.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the film will be called 'No Time to Die'.

It will be the 25th film in the long-running franchise, and will release in April 2020.

Killing Eve creator Pheobe Waller Bridge came on board to write the script for the film which will star Daniel Craig for the last time.

The additional cast of Bond 25 was announced during a live event in Jamaica in April, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas joining the line-up.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film which has been spotted filming in Jamaica and London.

