'No Hard Feelings' too good to pass up, says Jennifer Lawrence after two-year break from acting
Reuters
'No Hard Feelings' too good to pass up, says Jennifer Lawrence after two-year break from acting
Latest Movie News
Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Extraction 2’ premiere in New York
'No Hard Feelings' too good to pass up, says Jennifer Lawrence after two-year break from acting
Barbie film ‘caused a global shortage of pink paint’ thanks to hand-crafted set
‘We have reserved the first free pint for Taylor Swift’ – Iconic ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ pub restored to former glory in Co Galway
The Full Monty cast reunite in trailer for sequel series for Disney+
The Little Mermaid: Did you notice anything different in two of the most famous songs in the movie remake?
Northern Irish King Arthur, Punisher and Star Wars universe actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58
Bad Sisters and Banshees of Inisherin the big winners at 2023 IFTA awards
Chris Pratt hits the purple carpet for the premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Matthew Perry says Keanu Reeves references will be removed from memoir: ‘It was just stupid’
Top Stories
Kerry hotel derelict for more than 30 years set for new life
Sligo Garda’s traffic stop on seeing car’s headlight not working led to discovery of €7k worth of drugs
Burglars set fire to house ‘to hide DNA’ after lying in wait to watch victims leave for mass
Female players told to ‘show their genitalia for the doctor’ to prove they were women before World Cup
Latest NewsMore
Blue singer Lee Ryan wins bid to withdraw guilty plea for ‘assaulting officer’
Mattie McGrath: The leader of the Labour Party ‘will be gone quicker than it gets dark’
‘We should conduct ourselves in a more parliamentary manner’ – Taoiseach calls for better behaviour in Dáil chamber
LATEST | Nottingham attack: ‘I just wish I’d shouted something’ – witness tells of horror as two students confirmed among three dead
Mannion admits he couldn’t do much different in ‘freak’ moment that teed up Cillian Buckley to sink Galway
Stardust nightclub worker tells tribunal of ‘absolute panic’ as 775 customers tried to flee deadly fire
‘We’re in knockout hurling now, there’s no second chances’ – Dublin’s Sean Brennan
Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash
Brides get ‘hitched’ thanks to police escort to wedding venue
Offaly v Tipperary: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know