'Next Bond should be in their 20s' - Michael Fassbender rules himself out of 007 race

The Kerry native (41) has long been thought to be a contender to replace Daniel Craig as 007, but he thinks someone younger should get the part.

"I just love Bond. Doesn't everyone? I grew up with him. It's always a fun conversation to have," he said.

"But Bond should be someone in their early 20s. You'd have thought I was out of the bookies by now."

Although he previously felt the role should go to a Briton, the actor is open to the idea of an American portraying the secret agent, adding "why not?" when La La Land star Ryan Gosling was suggested.

He also doesn't see why the franchise could not take a leaf out of Doctor Who's book and deliver a female Bond one day.

"I always thought Bond should be British, but let's get an American in or maybe someone like Jack O'Connell would be good, or even better, how about Jane Bond? A woman," he told British GQ magazine.

"One thing is for sure, it won't be anyone on the bookies' lists. It never is."

Fassbender was 16-1 to portray James Bond, while the favourites remain Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba.

The X-Men star normally keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to his private life.

However, he was willing to discuss working with his wife, Alicia Vikander, in the 2016 drama The Light Between Oceans.

The pair tied the knot a year after the film's release.

"You service the characters," he said.

"You use elements of reality but also the imagination. The relationship myself and Alicia went on to have did not pollute the journeys of Tom and Isabel, the characters. Not for me, anyway."

The actor also had his say on American politics and commented on the election of Donald Trump as president.

"I think people are angry, and that's why Trump got such a huge following. They feel disenfranchised, and this is their way to strike back," he said.

"But is he the answer they are looking for? Feels to me like he's someone who got us into this mess in the first place, with the bankers and so on - he's just part of the problem."

