Netflix release trailer for new Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary series

Netflix have released a trailer for the much-anticipated documentary series surrounding the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The three-part series titled: ‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork’ examines one of Ireland’s most famous murders, that of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, in West Cork in 1996. It will launch on Netflix on June 30.

Sophie’s brutal murder in remote West Cork shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen. The case became an obsession for 25 years for both Irish and French people.

With access both to the victim's family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this extraordinary story from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork was filmed in West Cork, Ireland and in France.

Alongside the exclusive contributions from members of Sophie’s family, the series includes interviews with residents from Schull and the local press, who are all close to the story.

The series includes exclusive contributions from members of Sophie’s family including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, parents George and Marguerite Bouniol, uncle Jean Pierre Gazeau, aunt Marie Madeleine Opalka, and her cousin, Frédéric Gazeau, who also serves as an associate producer on the series.

The series was produced by Oscar-winning producer of Searching for Sugar Man and Man on Wire, Simon Chinn. It is produced by Chinn’s company, Lightbox, for Netflix.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is directed by BAFTA nominee John Dower, executive produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery and produced by Sarah Lambert.

Executive producer, Suzanne Lavery said that in making this documentary, “we wanted to honour Sophie, her family and that rural community in the south west of Ireland.”

“Even now, I find it genuinely astonishing that something so terrible could have happened not just to a woman who appeared to have such a gilded life but in such a beautiful place and to a community that prided itself on its peacefulness, its safety and inclusivity.

"It’s what drew Sophie there. What does seem so tragic, is that Sophie’s perfect escape turned out to be where she lost her life. And the shock of it still reverberates in that community 25 years later.”

Producer Sarah Lambert said it was “a privilege” to explore who Sophie was and added: “We hope we have done her justice.”



