Netflix has revealed the title and release date for the Breaking Bad film, but one pressing question remains unanswered.

Netflix announce Breaking Bad movie title and release date, but there's still one burning question

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will arrive on the streaming service on October 11.

However, while Aaron Paul will return as crystal meth cook Jesse Pinkman it is unclear whether or not the main man, Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in the original series, will return.

While his character was battling terminal cancer and was shot by police in the final episode of the final series, fans suspect he may have survived, or may at least return in flashbacks.

Meth lab: Walt and Jesse in cult TV classic Breaking Bad

El Camino, written by the show's creator Vince Gilligan, will see Jesse escape from captivity and “come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” according to Netflix.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



The crime drama arrived in 2008 with little fanfare but by the time its final episode aired in 2013 it was a beloved series rated as one of the best TV shows ever.

It followed Cranston’s mild-mannered chemistry teacher who turns to drug dealing after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He enlists the help of his former student Jesse and the pair become major players in the criminal underworld.

Breaking Bad also starred Anna Gunn as Walter’s wife Skyler while RJ Mitte Jr played his son.

The series spawned a spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer.

