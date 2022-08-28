National Cinema Day: Tickets €4 in majority of Irish cinemas on September 3

The majority of Irish cinemas will be offering tickets for €4 next Saturday, September 3.

To celebrate National Cinema Day, 95pc of cinemas in the country will be reducing their ticket prices to just €4.

This includes premium seats and screens, and 3D screenings, for films currently on the big screen, including Top Gun, Nope, and An Cailín Ciúin.

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas and at the box office from tomorrow, August 29.

Speaking about the announcement, the director of the recently released movie Joyride, Emer Reynolds, said: “There's nothing quite like the magic of cinema, experiencing the shared waves of emotion, laughing and crying in the dark among strangers!

"It's one of life’s great joys! I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the big screen!”

Director of Omniplex Cinema’s Mark Anderson said he is delighted to participate in the celebration.

“Cinema has been an ever-present in Irish society for over 100 years and we are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases,” he said.

"It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on September 3.

"There will be something for everyone to enjoy! See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”

Participating cinemas include: Arc Cinemas; Carrick Cineplex; Cineworld; Eclipse Cinemas; Eye Cinema; Gate Cinemas; IMC Cinemas; Light House Cinema; Movies@ Cinemas; Odeon Cinemas; Omniplex Cinemas; Pálás Cinema; Reel Cinemas; Vue Cinemas.