Former Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan Lawlor spoke of his excitement at a potentially career defining role in Avengers: Infinity War, not only for his public profile, but that his son can finally watch one of his films.

Former Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan Lawlor spoke of his excitement at a potentially career defining role in Avengers: Infinity War, not only for his public profile, but that his son can finally watch one of his films.

'My son thinks it's funny because I look so ugly' - Tom Vaughan Lawlor opens up about villainous role in Avengers: Infinity War

The 40-year-old actor from Dublin, whose last film The Cured is a dark zombie horror, said he was thrilled to join the bad guys in Marvel's blockbuster film, least of all so that his seven-year-old can enjoy seeing his dad on the big screen for a change.

Vaughan Lawlor, who shot to public prominence as Nidge in Love/Hate, plays Ebony Maw, a villainous alien member of the Black Order who work for Thanos. "We have a little Ebony May figure for him, which he thinks is funny because I look so ugly. He's excited by it. I now understand why actors go, 'I want to do a film for my kids' because so many do films that their children can't watch," he told the Sunday World magazine.

Tom Vaughan Lawlor and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) film Avengers: Infinity War in Atlanta. Picture: Backgrid

"Because my wife and I are both actors and he's been around sets lots of times, he takes it all with a pinch of salt." Landing the role was a humbling experience for him, after admitting he was flattered that Marvel thought he "did a nice job" with his audition. "When you do taped auditions for big American projects, you often send them off into the universe," he explained.

"Do your best and see what happens. I sent mine off and kind of forgot about it." When pictures of him in a CGI suit attacking Benedict Cumberbatch circulated last year, Irish fans were quick to recognise the actor and have waited nearly 12 months to see what the mysterious role is.

"I think for most of the planet, it was, 'Who's the other guy?' and Ireland was going, 'Oh look, it's your man!'"

Windmill Lane Pictures produced Love/Hate

Tom Vaughan Lawlor was wife Claire Cox in 2013.

Online Editors