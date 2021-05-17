| 4.8°C Dublin

MTV Movie and TV Awards: All the winners revealed

WandaVision and To All The Boys: Always And Forever were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months after taking a break due to the pandemic.

The fan-voted show took place in Los Angeles.

Here are the winners from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best movieTo All The Boys: Always And Forever

Best showWandaVision

Best hero – Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Best performance in a show – Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Best breakthrough performance – Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Best kiss – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)

Best comedic performance – Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Best fight – Wanda vs Agatha (WandaVision)

Best duo – Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Best villain – Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Most frightened performance – Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor)

Best musical moment – Edge Of Great (Julie and the Phantoms)

Best performance in a movie – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

