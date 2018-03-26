A pack of dogs infiltrated a Dublin cinema on Sunday - to catch Wes Anderson's latest flick, Isle of Dogs.

'Most seemed to enjoy the film' - Dog-friendly screening of Isle of Dogs at Dublin cinema goes down a (doggy) treat

The 40 canines were accompanied by their favourite two-legged friends to the Light House Cinema in Smithfield for the screening of the animated film, which features the trials and tribulations of their fellow mutts.

The dogs' owners were invited to bring them along for the film and some doggy treats by the Light House, The Doggie Do annual canine festival and 20th Century Fox Ireland for what was apparently the first ever dog-friendly film screening in the country. Joy...overload. #isleofdogs #dogfriendlyscreening pic.twitter.com/2KA5pS6CIJ — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 25, 2018 Similar events have taken place in UK ahead of the film's release on March 30.

Dog ownership is like parenthood and for those dog owners who find themselves housebound due to their pets, dog-friendly events are a Dogsend. It beats the guilt of working all day and then popping to the cinema while your best pal stares forlornly at the door awaiting your return. thanks to @DogsTrust_IE for the great intro. https://t.co/BYIsZZFaNR — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 25, 2018 What better than to bring them along to sit on your lap or take a nap by your side?

Unsurprisingly, the Dublin event proved a huge success, so much so they're having another. "It went brilliantly," says Sharon McGarry of Fox. "All the dogs were very well behaved and most seemed to enjoy the film. The Light House are doing another dog friendly screening on Friday which sold out in minutes."

