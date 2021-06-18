| 7.6°C Dublin

Milla Jovovich: ‘It was tough for me – I wasn’t the best actress’

The Fifth Element star tells Paul Whitington about her struggles with depression, being thrust into Hollywood at 12 years old and how playing a soldier in her latest role has made her mentally strong

Milla Jovovich suffered from depression in the past. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter Expand
Jovovich with husband Paul W.S. Anderson and daughter Ever Gabo Anderson Expand
Bono with Jovovich for the screening of The Million Dollar Hotel at the Berlin Film Festival in 2000 Expand

Paul Whitington

It’s a bit of a shock to discover that Milla Jovovich is only 45. She’s been famous for such a long time — since the late 1980s in fact, when a precocious career in modelling led to early film parts.

Her starring role in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element made her a global celebrity, as did her brief marriage to the French director, who was two decades her senior.

Though she’s disarmingly honest about her film career — “I wasn’t the best actress,” she tells me at one point — it’s been a long and successful one, with the emphasis latterly on sci-fi and action. Jovovich is a martial arts expert and her formidable screen presence has fronted up many a busy thriller.

Privacy