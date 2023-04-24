Matthew Perry says Keanu Reeves references will be removed from memoir: ‘It was just stupid’

Matthew Perry says digs towards Keanu Reeves will be dropped from future editions of his best-selling memoir, adding that he will apologise to the actor “if I run into the guy”.

Last year, the 53-year-old Friends star released an autobiography called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which included repeated jokes at Reeves’ expense.

Perry twice questioned why other actors die while The Matrix star is still alive.

In the book, Perry comments on the death of River Phoenix, who was a close friend of Reeves before he died of a drug overdose at the age of 23.

Perry’s first film, the 1988 movie A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, co-starred Phoenix.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote in the book.

He also made a similar dig at Reeves when discussing Chris Farley, who died of an overdose in 1997.

Describing learning that Farley had died of a drug overdose, Perry wrote: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday, Perry said: “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do.

“I pulled [Keanu Reeves’s] name because I live on the same street. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

Perry said he hasn’t had the opportunity to apologise to Reeves in person.

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise,” he said. “It was just stupid.”

After his book’s release, Perry told People in a statement: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”