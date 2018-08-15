Mark Wahlberg had to be convinced to accept the role in The Departed, which ultimately earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Mark Wahlberg reveals why he refused part in Scorsese's The Departed 'multiple times' and why he eventually said yes

The 47-year-old actor has revealed that legendary director Martin Scorsese had to plead with him to star in the acclaimed crime drama, because Mark wasn't initially interested in the project.

He told GQ: "'The Departed' was interesting because I wasn't committed to making the movie and my agent told Marty that I was.

"Marty called me up and he was so excited about making this movie together."

However, Mark wasn't keen on the idea of playing a supporting role to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon, and so he decided to reject the opportunity at first.

"I said, 'I'm not doing the movie.' I wanted a different part, and I wanted some other different things. We had talked about doing it for a long time, but things happened and the studio pushed back on different things. I [told Marty] I didn't want to do it," he said.

He recalled Scorsese simply saying "OK" to his rejection, but he received a call from his agent within five minutes chastising him for turning it down.

His agent and the director were convinced he was the perfect fit for the role of Dignam, and so they devised a plan to get him to change his mind.

Wahlberg recalled: "They sent me on a plane over the weekend to Marty's office. I read the script again, and I was pretty angry and I said again I wasn't going to do it. Marty told me, 'Look at this part, look at what you get to do with all these people.' He knows I'm from that [Boston] world and I talked to him about improvising and doing my own thing and he said, 'Dude, you're free to do what you want to do.'"

Here's his full GQ interview:

Online Editors