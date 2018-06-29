Marisa Tomei, Melissa George, Barry Keoghan and Moe Dunford set for Galway Film Fleadh

Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei has been announced as a special guest for the Galway Film Fleadh next month.

Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei has been announced as a special guest for the Galway Film Fleadh next month.

She will jet in for the world premiere of her new film Behold My Heart in which she plays a woman who falls apart after the unexpected loss of her husband (Timothy Olyphant).

It's just one of 21 international film premieres at this year's Fleadh, which runs from 10th – 15th July in the Town Hall Theatre and Pálás cinema, Galway, and 107 feature films in total screening over five days.

American Australian actress Melissa George will also be in attendance at the premiere of David Gleeson's new film 'Don't Go' in which she plays a woman escaping her grief with her husband (Stephen Dorff) in the West of Ireland. Our own Simon Delaney also plays a role in the flick.

Actor Hugh O’Conor’s feature directorial debut Metal Heart stars the breakthrough performance of Jordanne Jones (I Used to Live Here) as a self-conscious young woman stuck at home with her estranged sister, whose sibling rivalry threatens to boil over when Moe Dunford, playing the role of the mysterious older man, moves in next door.

Dunford, who will be in town for the Fleadh, also stars in Northern Irish thriller The Dig, in which he plays a man who has served fifteen years for murder and returns home to find the victim's grieving father still searching his land for the missing body. Barry Keoghan will be in town for this one too.

Director Viko Nicki whose film Coming Home won Best Irish Documentary at the Film Fleadh in 2013, returns with the World Premiere of Cellar Door, his first feature drama, starring Karen Hassan, Catherine Walker and Mark O’Halloran in a Magdalene laundry inspired mystery-drama.

Martin Beirne Around Here is a rural coming-of-age tale, produced independently in the director’s native Roscommon.

Irish Olympian and champion professional boxer Katie Taylor will also be there to present Ross Whitaker’s documentary Katie, which charts her comeback from her 2016 loss in Rio to conquering the world of professional women’s boxing.

There will also be many international titles, including the aforementioned world premiere of Behold My Heart, screening alongside the homegrown works across several strands including family film,s, comedy films, music documentaries and more.

There will be a late-night programme of genre cinema and a programme of Northern Irish documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and 14 programmes of short films.

For more information on the programme or tickets check out www.galwayfilmfleadh.com

Online Editors