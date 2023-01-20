Majority of film and TV production companies cite tax break as main reason to film in Ireland

Some 29pc of Irish residents watch Irish films regularly or quite often and a further 51pc watch sometimes. Picture: Getty Images

Tax breaks were overwhelmingly the most important consideration for film and TV production companies looking to invest in Ireland, a new report reveals.

The Section 481 tax credit and other incentives were the most important “decision-making factor” for 67pc of production companies looking to shoot in Ireland – “above cast, crew, cost base, infrastructure and locations,” according to the first report on the Cultural Impact of Section 481 Tax Incentive for the Creative Screen Industry.

“For incoming productions, when asked to score from 1 to 10 the importance of Section 481 as a factor in deciding to produce in Ireland, producers gave an average score of 8.33,” according to the report commissioned by Screen Ireland.

The report, released today, was based on an in-depth analysis of the impacts of the tax incentive on industry development and culture by creative industry consultants Olsberg SPI.

The Section 481 tax incentive, administered by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Revenue Commissioners, provides a repayable tax credit of up to almost a third (32pc) of eligible Irish expenditure as an incentive to encourage TV, film, animation and creative documentaries to be produced in Ireland.

It was also cited as being “very important” for 85pc of indigenous productions and co-productions and “important” for the remaining 15pc of Irish production companies.

The study found that 89pc of incoming production expenditure can be attributed to the tax incentive, while film and other production companies availing of it spent a record-breaking €500 million in 2021.

And while the vast majority of production companies cited the tax break as the main reason for filming here, 68pc of companies using the tax break nevertheless employed Irish production and creative crews between 2017 and 2021, the time frame of the study.

Using surveys, focus groups and an analysis of individual film and television case studies which used the incentive, the study also found that “knowledge and consumption of Irish film and television is strong.”

“Irish residents have very significant engagement with Irish television drama, with 60pc watching regularly or quite often, and a further 23pc watching sometimes. This level of interest and engagement creates a very strong foundation for cultural value from Irish television drama.

"In total, 29pc of Irish residents watch Irish films regularly or quite often and a further 51pc watch sometimes. As with Irish television drama, this underlines the broad cultural value of Irish film.”

It also found that 60pc of Irish respondents said they were more likely to watch a film or TV series if it was Irish.

“This demonstrates the interest in national content and shows the quality of Irish film and television and the relevance it has to Irish residents’ lives,” the report states.

“This preference is related, in part, to the distinctiveness of Irish film and television when

compared to content from other countries. This distinctiveness of Irish content is a key attraction for audiences.

The survey of Irish respondents also found that international ‘blockbusters’ produced here using the incentive, including Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” “can have sizeable positive impacts globally for Ireland.

"This includes the areas of showcasing Irish locations to global audiences, showcasing the work of Irish cast and crew and promoting Ireland as a tourist destination.”

Respondents also stated that Irish film and TV are able to “promote Ireland internationally, as well as keeping Irish history alive and providing a source of pride as well as “educating society, driving debate, and educating children.”

Meanwhile, Screen Ireland chair Susan Bergin said: “There is no doubt that Section 481 is a critical component of the creative screen industry, and it is encouraging to see that examined in detail for the first time.

"We were particularly pleased to see such a high percentage of projects accessing Section 481 rely on key creative Irish talent. The success of Irish talent internationally, garnering multiple awards or nominations in the last five years, in itself demonstrates the impact that the support yields for our creative talent and the productions they work on.”