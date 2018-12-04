Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from the first Star Wars film - one of the most iconic movie weapons - is going up for auction in Los Angeles next week and could fetch up to $200,000 (€176,000).

Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from Star Wars: A New Hope to fetch €176k at Hollywood auction

Auctioneers Profiles in History said yesterday that it was selling some 25 other Star Wars items, including an original black Tie-fighter pilot helmet from the 1977 movie that could fetch even more money - up to $300,000 (€264,000).

Star Wars movies have made billions at the box office, and props and costumes can fetch sky-high prices at auction.

A complete R2-D2 droid used in the 1977 movie sold for $2.76m (€2.43m) in 2017, and a different lightsaber used by Skywalker fetched $450,000 (€396,000) last year.

The lightsaber up for auction was used by actor Mark Hamill's Skywalker character in Star Wars: A New Hope and was designed by Oscar-winning set decorator Roger Christian.

In a letter accompanying the sale, Christian describes how he hand-made the lightsaber, one of about five used in the first Star Wars film, "using whatever I could lay my hands on at the time".

Profiles in History said the estimate was conservative and the sale price could easily go higher given the 2017 sale.

The Star Wars items will be sold during the Profiles in History Hollywood auction from December 11 to 14 in Los Angeles.

Other lots include a stormtrooper helmet used in the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens and signed by the main cast members, which could go for an estimated $120,000 (€105,000).

Herald