Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor to appear in new Netflix film about homeless footballers

Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor will appear alongside Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward in a new Netflix film about homeless footballers.

The actors will lead the cast in The Beautiful Game, an upcoming Netflix flick about a team of homeless English footballers who travel from London to Rome to compete in a global annual football tournament - The Homeless World Cup.

Vaughan-Lawlor, the actor behind the infamous Nigel ‘Nidge’ Delaney in RTÉ’s Love/Hate, will play the role of Kevin, a member of the squad.

BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winner Bill Nighy is billed to play the team’s coach Mal, who decides to bring in talented striker Vinny (played by BAFTA Rising Star award-winning actor Micheal Ward), who must confront his own issues to help the team win the cup.

Also starring in The Beautiful Game are Rain Man’s Valeria Golino, Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin), Small Axe star Sheyi Cole, Kit Young (Shadow & Bone), Robin Nazari (Snabba Cash), Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum), Layo-Christina Akinlude (The End of the F**king World) and No One Gets Out Alive actor Cristina Rodlo.

The film will be directed by Thea Sharrock, written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, and produced for Netflix by Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin with Anita Overland. Production on The Beautiful Game has commenced in Rome and will move to London later this year.

Speaking about the project, Graham Broadbent said: “The Beautiful Game is a film about succeeding against the odds. Our film shows the joy, drama and excitement of this real-life tournament and the enormous potential of people left behind by society.

“We've worked closely with the Homeless World Cup Foundation and our writer Frank has met many players from whose real-life stories he has created our characters, and we’re happy to welcome many former players from the real tournament to be a part of the filming in Rome and London.”