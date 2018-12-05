Lord of the Rings: Dublin jeweller creates rings for Peter Jackson film Mortal Engines

A Dublin jeweller has created 10 rings for Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson’s latest film.

Pierce Healy supplied the producers of Mortal Engines, which opens in cinemas this week, with jewellery for the cast.

The film depicts a fantasy dystopian London of the future.

Jeweller Pierce Healy was chosen by Jackson to design the rings for his new film Mortal Engines which opens in cinemas this week.

Mr Healy joked: “It is like the Irish Lord Of The Rings.”

He said: “It is just one of those great stories and we will see where it leads to, hopefully get some more of that kind of work.”

Jackson directed the Oscar-winning film adaptations of JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings novels.

Mr Healy, who describes his style as “Viking Gothic noir”, studied for his Master’s Degree in fine art jewellery in Sweden and it was a Swedish connection that led to him receiving the commission from Jackson.

He said: “A friend I met in Sweden was working in Jackson’s studios, she suggested my style would be perfect when he was looking for jewellery for Mortal Engines.”

The Dublin-born jeweller said he based his work on the landscape around him.

He said: “When you see landscapes like the Burren or Giant’s Causeway or Iceland it is incredible.

“It is almost like where climates have taken off from or landed from, there is something a little futuristic about it even though it is historic.

“The film is about the city of the future trundling about on wheels and that kind of feeds into my aesthetic.

“There is a Viking element to my work too because if you look at Viking jewellery it is quite textured with whatever symbols they have.

“I have always been drawn to making marks because I do a lot of drawing which feeds into it.”

Mr Healy was attending Gifted – The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, which opened on Wednesday at the RDS.

