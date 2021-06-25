Bono is lending his voice and his acting talents to the sequel of the animated film Sing.

The U2 frontman features in the just-released trailer for Universal Studios’ Sing 2, in which he plays rock legend lion Clay Calloway.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly have returned as the film’s main characters and also lend their voices to the soundtrack.

Read More

Bono, plays the roaring a reclusive rock star who the McConaughey-voiced Koala Buster Moon tries to coax out of retirement.

Posting a picture of Bono’s character on their social media yesterday, U2 simply said: “Are you ready?”

Music from Drake, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, System of a Down, Shawn Mendes, Eminem and U2 featured in the three-minute trailer, with Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti also on board.

The film will be released in December.

Read More



