A galaxy of stars will descend on the Mansion House for this evening's glittering Irish Film and Drama Awards.

Lifetime award for legend Gabriel Byrne as stars jet in for Irish Film and Drama Awards

Some of the industry's best-known faces will don their glad rags and head to the Dawson Street venue in the hope of taking home a coveted gong.

The annual event - hosted by comedian Deirdre O'Kane in a Clementine MacNeice dress - will recognise talent in 28 categories. Attendees will include President Michael D Higgins and the Irish In Treatment actor Gabriel Byrne, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his illustrious career.

Gabriel Byrne at the Irish Film & Televison Awards 2007

Byrne said he was "deeply honoured" to receive the accolade. Top actress Victoria Smurfit has jetted into Ireland from Los Angeles after being nominated in the Best Support Actress category for her work on The Lears.

Also due to attend is Sarah Bolger, who has been nominated Best Actress for her part in comedy Halal Daddy, which co-stars Deirdre O'Kane. But she is in for some stiff competition - Hollywood superstar Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for her starring role in Lady Bird.

Ronan has already picked up a Golden Globe and has been nominated for an Oscar. It is not known if she will be attend tonight's ceremony - organisers are keeping tight-lipped on the guest list.

Former Love/Hate star Barry Keoghan has been given the nod for Best Support Actor for his turn in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, starring Colin Farrell.

Another Love/Hate actor, John Connors, has been nominated for Cardboard Gangsters.

He will be going head-to-head in the Best Actor category with yet another Love/Hate star, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, for his part in Maze. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards has received five nominations including Best International Picture.

Herald