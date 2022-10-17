Liam Neeson reportedly in talks to star in Naked Gun reboot

Hollywood star Liam Neeson is reportedly in talks to star in a reboot of the acclaimed spoof-comedy franchise Naked Gun, according to Deadline.

The US entertainment publication says the 70-year-old Taken star is currently locked in negotiations with Paramount studios with a view that he would play the son of Detective Frank Drebin – memorably portrayed by the late Leslie Nielsen in the original series of films.

According to the reports, California-born Akiva Schaffer is in line to direct the movie, the man behind Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

A reboot of the spoof crime thriller comedies has long been mooted, with the films coming out between 1988 and 1994.

Nielsen, who starred in the franchise as accident-prone detective Frank Drebin, was also well known for his stint as the hapless doctor in Airplane!.

The Canadian-born actor died in 2010 at the age of 84.

Ballymena-born Neeson starring in any reboot would continue a stellar career for the actor, who is known these days for his no-nonsense action thrillers.

Liam famously played the IRA chief in 1996 biopic Michael Collins, which was nominated for two Oscars and broke box office records.

Last month it was revealed he uses the name of the Irish republican leader when checking into hotels.