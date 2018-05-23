Liam Neeson 'in talks' to star opposite Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black spin-off

While he's best known for a series of hard-hitting action flicks in recent years, it looks like Liam Neeson may be flexing his comedic muscles for a new role.

Variety reports that the Northern Irish actor is in talks to star opposite Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the new Men in Black spin off.

The original movie, released in 1997, was a huge hit and spawned two sequels. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones played the Men in Black, secret agents who protected Earth from rogue aliens living amongst us. Neeson is tipped to play the head of the UK branch of the Men in Black agency, the role played by Rip Torn as US head in the original films.

Liam Neeson in The Commuter

F Gary Grey will direct while Steven Spielberg executive produces. Neeson (65) has garnered a massive action fan following for his roles in the Taken franchise as well as Non-Stop and The Commuter. He will next appear in Widows, Steve McQueen's film based on a Gillian Flynn novel.

He's not packing up his action boots just yet, however, as he's also lined up for another action thriller, Hard Powder, about a snowplow driver who seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Comedy-wise has has previously appeared in Entourage, Ted 2 and Daddy's Home as well as A Million Ways to Die in the West.

