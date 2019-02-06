'Liam Neeson doesn't deserve to be demonised' - John Banville defends actor amid racism controversy

Bestselling Irish author John Banville has defended Liam Neeson, saying that the Hollywood star is being "demonised".

Neeson, who sparked outrage by saying he once had violent thoughts about killing a black person after a friend of his was raped, is set to star in the crime movie Marlowe, which is being adapted from Banville's novel The Black-Eyed Blonde.

Irish writer Banville, who published the novel under his pen name Benjamin Black, told the Press Association: "Does no-one listen any more?

"Liam Neeson was delivering a cautionary tale. His point was that we must resist our primitive urges - and we all have primitive urges - and that his week, long ago, of plotting revenge for a specific outrage by doing violence to a person at random was something he was and is ashamed of.

"Liam Neeson is a decent man and does not deserve to be demonised in this way," the Man Booker Prize winner said.

The actor, who is from Ballymena in Northern Ireland, has faced criticism following his comments.

He told The Independent during a press junket for his new film Cold Pursuit: "Mr Neeson was discussing how his character turns to anger when he told the Independent: "There's something primal - God forbid you've ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I'll tell you a story. This is true."

He said the rape happened some time ago and he found out about it after he came back from a trip abroad.

He said of his friend: "She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way.

"But my immediate reaction was... I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody - I'm ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some black b*****d would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.

"It took me a week, maybe a week and a half, to go through that. She would say, 'where are you going?' and I would say, 'I'm just going out for a walk'. You know? 'What's wrong?' 'No no, nothing's wrong.'

"It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that. And I've never admitted that, and I'm saying it to a journalist. God forbid.

"It's awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, 'What the f*** are you doing,' you know?"

Neeson appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday amid criticism and said that he is not a racist.

Speaking on the talk show, he said: "I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out.

He added: "After that there were some nights I went out deliberately into black areas in the city, looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence.

"I did it four, maybe four or five times, until I caught myself and it really shocked me, this primal urge. It was shocking.

"It shocked me and it hurt me... I did seek help, I went to a priest."

He claimed that his desire for revenge may have been shaped by his experience of growing up during The Troubles.

"I'm not racist, this was nearly 40 years ago, but because I was brought up in the north of Ireland, I was brought up in the Troubles in the 60s, 70s and early 80s.

"There was a war going on in the north of Ireland and I had acquaintances who were involved in the Troubles.

"The bigotry, one Catholic would be killed, the next day a Protestant would be killed, one Catholic pub would be bombed and a Protestant pub would be bombed.

"I grew up surrounded by that. But I was never part of it," he said.

