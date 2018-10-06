Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis said it "wasn't a leap" for her to reprise her iconic role in the Halloween franchise as Laurie Strode as she stepped out at Dublin's Light House Cinema last night for the Irish premiere of the film.

'Laurie was the original final girl' - Jamie Lee Curtis talks Halloween reprisal as she steps out in Dublin

She was drawn to the film, 40 years after the original 1978horror flick, because it explores what came after the horrific ordeal her character went through at the hands of masked villain Michael Myers.

"It really wasn't a leap," she told the independent.ie.

"The director called me and I read the script and thought it was excellent and what he was saying about Generation Trauma was interesting.

"I liked that he was trying to show in a very honest way what happens to someone. And Laurie was the original final girl - it was really lovely to see what that kind of survival looks like and what kind of toll that takes. It's a new approach to telling these kinds of stories and that is why it is so effective."

The film directed by king of horror John Carpenter will be in cinemas nationwide on 19 October.

The film tells the story of how Laurie comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

It also explores the complex relationships Laurie had with her family, her daughter Karen played by Judy Greer not quite understanding or believing what her mother went through all those years ago and who was taken away from her mother at an early age by the state.

“Generation Trauma is very much known by families who have lived through trauma, who have had loved ones at war who have come back with trauma. It effects the whole family and not just one person,” said Curtis.

“I think in the middle of this really, really scary movie is this beautiful story of a family and I am just so happy to do it.”

