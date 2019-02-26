Kate Gunn: 'Olivia's win is a victory for women like me'

Oh Olivia! As I watched her standing on that stage, Oscar in hand, holding back the tears, not quite able to believe her good fortune, I wanted to punch the air - for her, for me, for all working mothers and modern women. Why? Because we can identify with her. Yes, Glenn Close is a wonderful actress, and Lady Gaga surprised us all with just how good she was in A Star Is Born. But Olivia - Olivia is one of us.

A working mother of three, she has spent years quietly grafting away, slowly and carefully climbing up that ladder. From her early years working as a cleaner, a secretary and a school teacher, she held on to her dream of acting, having fallen in love with it when she was cast in the lead role of a school play at 16. She then worked her way up the ranks with small theatre, TV and film parts, gaining respect and knowledge along the way. We didn't know her name back then, but we began to recognise her face and her talent.

While I never wanted to be an actress myself, I can relate. I always wanted to be a writer. I wrote primary school projects on my chosen career - a journalist - and, at 16 (an impressionable age, it seems), was mentored into writing my very first article for an evening newspaper by my mother's generous friend.

I wrote a terrible first-person piece on doing a student exchange to France, which was subsequently published, much to my French teacher's delight.

Seeing my name in print was a defining moment for me. While I took other career paths over the years, I came back to my first love, writing, when I became a mother.

First with a blog, then freelance writing, before finally becoming a published author. It was a dream I wasn't sure I would ever attain but one I may never have followed had it not been for that first newspaper article.

Olivia Colman was pregnant in The Night Manager

So that's lesson number one to all of us -don't give up on your little girl dreams, and don't forget to help other little girls with theirs.

The other thing that struck me watching Olivia on stage was her genuine disbelief. Here she was, a middle-aged mum from Norfolk, who's been grafting away in niche roles in comedy shows and TV dramas for years, suddenly standing in front of the biggest names in Hollywood, having swiped the greatest prize imaginable from under their noses. You could see her wondering: 'How did this happen?'

And don't we all know the feeling - female insecurities run deep.

Almost all working women suffer from a terrible affliction called imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome can strike any woman at any moment, but mothers are particularly susceptible. It's a deep, irrational fear that you will one day wake up and be 'found out'. You can never accept that what you've achieved is actually down to your own ability.

Jodie Foster

As my fellow blogger Andrea Mara describes it: "Sufferers don't attribute promotions and achievements to ability; they assume somebody somewhere has made a mistake, and sooner or later, there will be a hand on the shoulder, and a voice saying it was all a mix-up."

Sound familiar? I, for one, know what she's talking about. Every job offer, promotion or opportunity I get, I question it. Since I wrote my first book, I've had the most wonderful media interest and lots of truly heart-warming messages and reviews. However, I still think that people are just being nice. Recently, I've also been asked to speak at not one, but two International Women's Day events, and all I can think of is: 'Me? But why?'

As Andrea points out though, even Jodie Foster felt like a fraud when she won an Oscar for The Accused, saying to CBS News: "I thought it was a big fluke… I thought everybody would find out, and then they'd take the Oscar back."

We all look at the likes of Olivia and Jodie and think, well of course they deserved the awards. And I know that others would look at me and say, well, why wouldn't they want you to speak at those events?

So, there's another lesson - we are capable, we are qualified, and we need to start believing in ourselves, because the fact is, everybody else does.

Not that any of it is easy - the self-belief or the actual labour involved. Whether you are an actress or a cleaner, being a working mother comes with its own set of challenges. We juggle work, children, money, childcare, homes, career progression and the ever-present guilt on a daily basis.

In a working mums' survey on parenting website everymum.ie, 62pc agreed that, as a mother, they have less career prospects, and 54pc agreed that they earn less as a mother, leading to even further financial worries.

And in a further survey, 79pc said that being a working parent is particularly difficult in terms of career and parenting responsibilities. While Olivia may now have all the support she needs, the early days would not have been as easy for her.

Personally, I know the trials only too well. I've been everything from full-time corporate employee to part-time working juggler to self-employed freelancer, and all of them brought their own challenges.

When I worked full-time, I missed my babies desperately and the guilt was crippling. When I worked part-time, I felt like I was doing two full jobs in half the time and neither one of them particularly well. When I was self-employed, I struggled to pay the bills.

Finally, I now have something that resembles a balance, working school hours for a company that understands the modern issues facing working mums, and also writing in my 'spare' (ha!) time.

However, my kids still give out to me on a daily basis for spending more hours on my computer than with them, so who knows if I'll ever get it right. It's a never-ending battle, but one that we need to continue to highlight so that society at large takes note and begins to help us navigate the many challenges.

One way we can help ourselves in this regard is to know our worth. When Colman was cast in the excellent The Night Manager, her character was not originally pregnant. However, the team rewrote the script for her given her new situation, including lots of scenes with chairs because they didn't want to lose her.

There are always ways to work around mothers so that we can still do our job as productively and professionally as ever. And we will repay you for it with our dedication and work ethic. I bet The Night Manager producers are pretty pleased they stuck by Colman.

So what does Olivia Colman's Oscar success say about modern women, and especially mothers?

It says stay real, keep grafting, dream big, grab every opportunity with both hands, and always, always believe in yourself and your worth. And if we can all help others to do the same along the way, then the future looks bright for modern mums.

