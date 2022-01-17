Joss Whedon claims Gal Gadot’s allegations were a misunderstanding as ‘English is not her first language’

Joss Whedon has called Gal Gadot’s allegations against him a “misunderstanding” as “English is not her first language”.

The Wonder Woman star worked with Whedon when he replaced Zack Snyder as director of 2017 film Justice League.

In April 2021, a Hollywood Reporter article claimed that Whedon turned nasty when Gadot questioned new lines of dialogue the director had given her superhero character.

A witness said that after one clash, Whedon “bragged” that he’d “had it out” with the star. “He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie,” the witness said.

At the time, Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner.”

Whedon has faced multiple accusations of on-set misconduct by Gadot’s Justice League co-star Ray Fisher and stars of his TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The director declined to comment on the numerous allegations until a new interview with New York Magazine, in which he described the alleged incident with Gadot as a “misunderstanding”.

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” he said.

Whedon recalled arguing with Gadot over a scene she wanted to cut. He claims that he told the Wonder Woman star that, for the scene to be cut, she would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body.

He added: “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech. Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track.”

Responding to Whedon’s claim, Gadot told the outlet: “I understood perfectly.”

Gadot had previously told the Los Angeles Times that she’d had her own negative experience with Whedon, whose image has recently been shattered by several allegations of bad behaviour.

In an earlier translated interview with Israeli channel N12, Gadot had said: “I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he will make sure my career is miserable.”