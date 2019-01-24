Josh Hartnett, Matt Bomer, Stephen Merchant, Jessie Buckley to walk red carpet for Dublin International Film Festival

Among the high-profile guests hitting the red carpet for the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival next month will be Matt Bomer, Stephen Merchant, Josh Hartnett and Kerry actress Jessie Buckley.

Among the high-profile guests hitting the red carpet for the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival next month will be Matt Bomer, Stephen Merchant, Josh Hartnett and Kerry actress Jessie Buckley.

The 17th year of the event, which kicks off on February 20 and wraps on March 3, boasts a mix of Irish and international talent in a packed programme featuring over 125 events across the 12 days.

The Opening Gala will be the Irish premiere of Irish director John Butler’s Papi Chulo. The Stag and Handsome Devil director will be joined on the red carpet by stars Matt Bomer, of Magic Mike fame, and his co-star Alejandro Patiño.

The comedy drama tells the story of a well-heeled, lonely, gay TV weatherman who strikes up an unusual friendship with an older straight migrant worker from Mexico and deals with themes of friendship, class, ethnicity and economic migration.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Jessie Buckley attends the premiere party for Entertainment One's "Wild Rose" on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Pearl Harbour star Josh Hartnett will also walk the red carpet opposite his She’s Missing co-stars Lucy Fry and Eiza Gonzalez.

It’s the world premiere of the film from Irish writer and director Alexandra McGuinness which tells the story of a young women, Heidi, whose best friend goes missing at a rodeo after meeting a mysterious man.

Josh Hartnett attends the 21st British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 02, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Office star Stephen Merchant will be in town for the premiere of his new flick, Fighting With My Family, about the true story of the rise of WWE superstar Paige.

He wrote and directed the film which tells the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved, but their family bonds are soon put to the test.

Stephen Merchant (Ian West/PA)

Rising Star Award nominee Jessie Buckley features in the Closing Gala film Wild Rose. She stars opposite Julie Walters and Sophie Okonedo. She plays Rose-Lynn Harlan who dreams of getting out of Glasgow and making it as a country singer in Nashville.

There will also be a screening of Neil Jordan’s Greta, a psychological thriller about a lonely, mysterious widow whose friendship with a naïve young woman becomes increasingly disturbing. The film stars Kick-Ass’ Chloë Grace Moretz alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Also, Dark Lies The Island, written by Irish author Kevin Barry and starring top Irish talent including Pat Shortt, Charlie Murphy, Tommy Tiernan and Moe Dunford is a pitch-black comedy centring on a small Irish town over a week-long period.

The programme includes Irish and international feature films, shorts, documentaries, and a dedicated children’s and young people’s programme as well as a series of special events. For the full programme and ticketing information check out www.diff.ie

Online Editors