| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘JK Rowling has always advocated for the most vulnerable in society – and I wish people would listen to her,’ says Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch

Outspoken Co Louth star talks prejudices, her coloured view of the Troubles and cancel culture

Evanna Lynch. Photo: Rurpert Thorpe Expand
Evanna Lynch Expand
An old family photo of Evanna Lynch as a Harry Potter-mad youngster Expand
Evanna on the US 'Dancing With the Stars' Expand
Evanna Lynch as Luna Expand
Author JK Rowling Expand

Close

Evanna Lynch. Photo: Rurpert Thorpe

Evanna Lynch. Photo: Rurpert Thorpe

Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch

An old family photo of Evanna Lynch as a Harry Potter-mad youngster

An old family photo of Evanna Lynch as a Harry Potter-mad youngster

Evanna on the US 'Dancing With the Stars'

Evanna on the US 'Dancing With the Stars'

Evanna Lynch as Luna

Evanna Lynch as Luna

Author JK Rowling

Author JK Rowling

/

Evanna Lynch. Photo: Rurpert Thorpe

Etan Smallman

Evanna Lynch, the actor best known for playing Luna Lovegood in four Harry Potter films, has been facing up to her prejudices.

Growing up in the 1990s in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, she remembers the Troubles only ever being discussed “in hushed tones”.

More On Dancing with the Stars

Most Watched

Privacy